Jan. 24, 2023 / 10:23 AM

Poland formally requests German permission to send tanks to Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a press conference at the defense ministry in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Poland said Tuesday that Berlin has received its request to send some of its German-built Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia.

Mariusz Blaszczak, Poland's defense minister, said it has formally asked for consent to follow through on Kyiv's request for the tanks. He also pushed for Germany to send more tanks itself.

"The Germans have already received our request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," Blaszczak said on Twitter. "I also appeal to the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. This is our common cause because it is about the security of the whole of Europe."

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday he would seek approval to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but would prepare to move forward without Berlin's support.

RELATED Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine

During a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Tuesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the government is still formulating a decision on the tanks.

"I can tell you there is no new information here, the situation has not changed, we are preparing our decision, which will come very soon," said Pistorius.

Pistorius added that training and logistics would have to be worked out, not only teaching Ukrainians how to use the vehicles but supply chains for parts, maintenance and repairs.

RELATED Ukrainian politician chides Germany's indecision

"It's not a matter of counting our tanks," he said. "We know how many we have. It's more complicated than that."

The bulk of Ukraine's tank regiment is decades-old Soviet-era T-72 tanks, which cannot militarily compete with more modern tanks like the Leopard 2 or the American M1 Abrams tanks.

During the joint briefing, Stoltenberg praised Germany's past contributions to Ukraine stressed the importance of providing its soldiers with more powerful weaponry

RELATED U.S. announces $2.5B military package for Ukraine

"The only way to lasting peace is to make it clear to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that he will not win on the battlefield," Stoltenberg.

"Therefore, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems so that the Ukrainian forces are able to repel the Russian forces, not only to survive but to win, take back territory and prevail as a sovereign, independent state in Europe."

Latest Headlines

Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
World News // 52 minutes ago
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a reshuffle of his administration Tuesday after a corruption scandal saw his deputy head of office and at least 10 other officials quit.
Deri names replacements as Netanyahu vows to return him to cabinet
World News // 1 hour ago
Deri names replacements as Netanyahu vows to return him to cabinet
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday to return former embattled cabinet member Aryeh Deri to office after the country's High Court ruled him ineligible.
Erdogan says he will not support Sweden in NATO bid after anti-Muslim protest
World News // 3 hours ago
Erdogan says he will not support Sweden in NATO bid after anti-Muslim protest
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he will not support Sweden's entry into NATO after anti-Muslim protests in Stockholm over the weekend.
Biden looks to fill long-vacant North Korean human rights post
World News // 5 hours ago
Biden looks to fill long-vacant North Korean human rights post
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden nominated a career diplomat as a new special envoy for North Korean human rights, moving to fill a post that has been vacant for six years.
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution calling on North Korea to return a navy ship that it seized 55 years ago and now keeps on display as a tourist attraction.
Amazon Air begins first cargo service in India
World News // 19 hours ago
Amazon Air begins first cargo service in India
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Amazon Air expanded its service area on Monday, becoming the first e-commerce company with its own dedicated cargo service in India.
U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Israeli Defense Force began their first joint exercise under IDF's new leadership Monday.
SWTCH, Bectol announce deal to expand EV charging in Quebec
World News // 21 hours ago
SWTCH, Bectol announce deal to expand EV charging in Quebec
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nearly half of all EV on the road in Canada are in Quebec and a new partnership between SWTCH and Bectrol only improves that standing.
U.S., western nations sanction Iran over its violent protest crackdown
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S., western nations sanction Iran over its violent protest crackdown
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, along with Britain and the European Union, applied further coordinated sanctions against Iran Monday for that regime's recent heavy-handed treatment of protestors.
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
World News // 1 day ago
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday he plans to seek German permission to send some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but added it would deliver the tanks with or without Berlin's approval.
