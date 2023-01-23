Trending
Jan. 23, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Israeli PM testifies wife did not have veto approval over high-level decisions

By Simon Druker
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified in court Monday in a defamation trial, refuting claims that he and his wife had a signed document giving her the power to approve high-level government positions, calling the accusations "shameful." Pool Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called accusations that his wife Sara had a written agreement giving her approval of high-level government decisions "shameful."

The couple testified in court Monday as part of a defamation lawsuit against the man claiming to have seen the actual document, which he says gave Sara Netanyahu power to approve certain agency appointments among other things.

Netanyahu associate David Shimron filed the defamation lawsuit on the prime minister's behalf against former government official David Artzi.

Artzi claims he saw the actual document, which he claims gave Sara Netanyahu the right to approve the head of government agencies, including the Israel Defense Forces, as well as its Mossad intelligence service, and Shin Bet internal security agency.

He also contends the document prohibited the prime minister from traveling overnight without his wife and that violating any portion of the agreement would result in the couple's joint property being transferred exclusively to her.

Both the prime minister and his wife denied such a document or agreement exists.

"There is no agreement between me and my wife," the prime minister testified in court Monday.

"This is a despicable claim."

Sara Netanyahu also called claims that she once threw her husband out of his own guarded motorcade "delusional."

"This agreement did not exist and was not created. It's not nice to say that there is an agreement between spouses. There was no agreement and no lawyer will see an agreement," Sara Netanyahu testified Monday.

Benjamin Netanyahu also testified his appointment of former prime minister Naftali Bennett as the country's current defense minister, is proof that no such agreement exists. The two publicly disagreed over Bennett's appointment to the post.

Allies have said the couple is close, but not so far as to draw up such a legal document.

"There was a very high level of involvement by her. Sometimes directly, sometimes indirectly. I want to articulate myself respectfully, so let me just say that it was clear that Netanyahu was very, very attentive to her. When he was screaming on the phone, I knew she was next to him. When we would meet alone, I knew there's nothing important to discuss," former deputy prime minister Avigdor Lieberman told Haaretz in an interview earlier this month.

Lieberman is the current leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party.

