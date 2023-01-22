Advertisement
World News
Jan. 22, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine, Myanmar, Peru

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Pope Francis reflected on the conflicts facing the world during Sunday’s Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, offering prayer to those facing hardships. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
Pope Francis reflected on the conflicts facing the world during Sunday’s Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, offering prayer to those facing hardships. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Pope Francis reflected on the conflicts facing the world during Sunday's Angelus in St. Peter's Square, offering prayer to those facing hardships.

The Roman Catholic gathering in the plaza comes a week after the Burmese army set fire to the Church of Assumption in Chan Tar, a village in northeast Myanmar. About 500 homes were destroyed, forcing some 3,000 villagers to evacuate, the Vatican News reports.

Advertisement

Myanmar's military took control of the government with a coup d'etat in February 2021. Chan Tar is a rebel stronghold.

The Pope said Our Lady of Assumption was "one of the most ancient and important places of worship," in Myanmar.

RELATED Pope Francis presides at funeral for controversial Cardinal George Pell

"I worry about the situation in Myanmar," he said. "I am close to the people and the societies which are under threat. May God finish quickly this conflict."

He echoed the same sentiment for Peru, where supporters of former President Pedro Castillo have turned violent while seeking to unseat President Dina Boularte. More than 30 people have been injured, CNN reports.

"Violence takes away the possibility of hope," Pope Francis said. "Full respect to those who are fighting against brothers of the same country. I say 'no' to violence. No more deaths."

Advertisement

Pope Francis said there were Peruvian citizens present in the square on Sunday.

Meanwhile he said progress is being made to stop violence in Cameroon, which has been under civil war since 2017. Human Rights Watch reports about 4,000 people have been killed by security forces or other armed groups in the conflict.

To close his prayer, Pope Francis offered a greeting and prayer to the people of Ukraine.

RELATED Thousands pay respects as body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lay in state

"Let us not never forget to invoke peace for the martyrs of Ukraine," he said. "May the Lord comfort and sustain those who are suffering greatly."

Read More

Pope Francis presides over funeral for Benedict XVI: 'May your joy be complete'

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian politician chides Germany's indecision
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian politician chides Germany's indecision
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine cannot afford to wait on the decisions of its allies as another Russian offensive approaches.
Mainland China reports 12,660 COVID-19 deaths in week as Lunar New Year begins
World News // 2 hours ago
Mainland China reports 12,660 COVID-19 deaths in week as Lunar New Year begins
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Mainland China rang in the Lunar New Year with large family gathering, big public celebrations with the strict "zero-Covid" policy no longer in effect despite a surge in cases and deaths, includign 12,660 in past week.
Canada to pay $2B to settle residential schools lawsuit
World News // 19 hours ago
Canada to pay $2B to settle residential schools lawsuit
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Canadian government on Saturday agreed to pay $2.1 billion to settle a lawsuit seeking reparations for forcing thousands of Indigenous Canadians to attend residential schools.
Buckingham Palace announces plans for 3-day coronation events in May
World News // 19 hours ago
Buckingham Palace announces plans for 3-day coronation events in May
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Buckingham Palace on Saturday released details about Britain's King Charles III's planned coronation, to take place over a three-day period in May.
Canadian federal court orders repatriation of four citizens detained in Syria
World News // 20 hours ago
Canadian federal court orders repatriation of four citizens detained in Syria
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Canada's Federal Court has ruled that the government must repatriate four of its citizens being held in detention centers in northeastern Syria run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots
World News // 21 hours ago
Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday fired the head of the country's army, Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda, two weeks after election-related riots gripped the country's capital.
Zelensky mourns Ukrainian officials and others killed in helicopter crash
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky mourns Ukrainian officials and others killed in helicopter crash
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday attended an emotional farewell ceremony for Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky and 13 others killed in a helicopter crash this week.
Reports: Indian gov't blocking Internet access to Modi documentary
World News // 1 day ago
Reports: Indian gov't blocking Internet access to Modi documentary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- India's federal government is blocking Internet access to a controversial new British documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.
China begins lunar new year celebrations without strict COVID-19 policy
World News // 1 day ago
China begins lunar new year celebrations without strict COVID-19 policy
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Lunar new year festivities are underway in China on Saturday as that country marks its first such celebration without strict COVID-19 policies in three years.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
World News // 1 day ago
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined after posting a video of himself promoting "leveling up" spending while riding in a car without wearing a seatbelt.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'
Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'
Buzz Aldrin marries partner Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin marries partner Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday
10 people dead, at least 10 others hurt in shooting at dance club in Southern California
10 people dead, at least 10 others hurt in shooting at dance club in Southern California
Justice Department finds 6 more documents at Biden's Del. office
Justice Department finds 6 more documents at Biden's Del. office
Buckingham Palace announces plans for 3-day coronation events in May
Buckingham Palace announces plans for 3-day coronation events in May
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement