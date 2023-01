1/2

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined after posting a video of himself promoting leveling up spending while riding in a car without a seatbelt. File Photo by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined after posting a video of himself promoting "leveling up" spending while riding in a car without wearing a seatbelt. "Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire, we have today ... issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty," police in the British county of Lancashire tweeted Friday. Advertisement

"The prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologized. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty," a spokesperson for Sunak said in a statement issued to media outlets.

This is the second time Sunak has been fined in the past year. In April, Sunak was fined for attending a party during a COVID-19 lockdown. Then-prime minister Boris Johnson was also fined for attending the same event.

Passengers caught without a seatbelt are typically fined $123, but can be fined up to $619 if the fine is brought to court.

