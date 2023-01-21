Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday fired the head of the country's army, Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda, two weeks after election-related riots gripped the country's capital, administration officials said.
Lula made the decision after meeting Friday with Arruda and the commanders of the other military branches -- Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno of the Air Force and Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Folha de São Paulo reported. Lula sought to have the head of the Presidential Guard Battalion removed in response to actions during the Jan. 8 riots, but Arruda wanted an investigation to take place first.