Buckingham Palace announces plans for 3-day coronation events in May

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Royal Hillsborough and undertook a short walkabout outside the gates of Hillsborough Castle to view the floral tributes and meet with the general public on September 13. The pair will be coronated May 6. File Photo by WPA Pool/Royal Family/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Buckingham Palace on Saturday released details about Britain's King Charles III's planned coronation, to take place over a three-day period in May. The palace said Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be be coronated at Westminster Abbey on the morning of May 6, and three days of festivities and public service will follow. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, will preside over what the palace described as a "solemn religious service." Advertisement

"As previously announced, the service will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said in a release.

Charles' coronation will be the first such event held in Britain's since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, in 1953. Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 as Britain's longest-serving monarch.

After the coronation at Westminster Abbey, Charles and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a procession that will also involve other members of the royal family.

On May 7, the family will host a concert at Windsor Castle to be televised for the public. A national ballot will provide free tickets to thousands of members of the public to attend.

"The Coronation Concert will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion," the palace said.

The British public is also encouraged to gather together for street parties and community gathers as part of the so-called Coronation Big Lunch on May 7.

May 8, a Monday, will be designated a bank holiday dubbed The Big Help Out, in which Britons are encouraged to take part in acts of public service.

"In tribute to His Majesty The King's public service, The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas. The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend," the palace said.

