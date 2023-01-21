Advertisement
World News
Jan. 21, 2023 / 7:04 PM

Buckingham Palace announces plans for 3-day coronation events in May

By Danielle Haynes
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Royal Hillsborough and undertook a short walkabout outside the gates of Hillsborough Castle to view the floral tributes and meet with the general public on September 13. The pair will be coronated May 6. File Photo by WPA Pool/Royal Family/UPI
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Royal Hillsborough and undertook a short walkabout outside the gates of Hillsborough Castle to view the floral tributes and meet with the general public on September 13. The pair will be coronated May 6. File Photo by WPA Pool/Royal Family/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Buckingham Palace on Saturday released details about Britain's King Charles III's planned coronation, to take place over a three-day period in May.

The palace said Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be be coronated at Westminster Abbey on the morning of May 6, and three days of festivities and public service will follow. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, will preside over what the palace described as a "solemn religious service."

Advertisement

"As previously announced, the service will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said in a release.

Charles' coronation will be the first such event held in Britain's since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, in 1953. Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 as Britain's longest-serving monarch.

RELATED King Charles moves to slash royal paycheck in move to modernize monarchy

After the coronation at Westminster Abbey, Charles and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a procession that will also involve other members of the royal family.

On May 7, the family will host a concert at Windsor Castle to be televised for the public. A national ballot will provide free tickets to thousands of members of the public to attend.

Advertisement

"The Coronation Concert will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion," the palace said.

RELATED King Charles III could change how much we see of British monarchy

The British public is also encouraged to gather together for street parties and community gathers as part of the so-called Coronation Big Lunch on May 7.

May 8, a Monday, will be designated a bank holiday dubbed The Big Help Out, in which Britons are encouraged to take part in acts of public service.

"In tribute to His Majesty The King's public service, The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas. The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend," the palace said.

RELATED Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept

King Charles III takes British throne: a look back

Charles, dressed in the ceremonial uniform of Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, is accompanied by his sister, Princess Anne, on the drive from Buckingham Palace to the Guildhall for the traditional ceremony admitting him as a Freeman of the City of London. File Photo courtesy of British Information Services | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Canada to pay $2B to settle residential schools lawsuit
World News // 32 minutes ago
Canada to pay $2B to settle residential schools lawsuit
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Canadian government on Saturday agreed to pay $2.1 billion to settle a lawsuit seeking reparations for forcing thousands of Indigenous Canadians to attend residential schools.
Canadian federal court orders repatriation of four citizens detained in Syria
World News // 2 hours ago
Canadian federal court orders repatriation of four citizens detained in Syria
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Canada's Federal Court has ruled that the government must repatriate four of its citizens being held in detention centers in northeastern Syria run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots
World News // 2 hours ago
Brazil's Lula fires army commander in wake of riots
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday fired the head of the country's army, Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda, two weeks after election-related riots gripped the country's capital.
Zelensky mourns Ukrainian officials and others killed in helicopter crash
World News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky mourns Ukrainian officials and others killed in helicopter crash
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday attended an emotional farewell ceremony for Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky and 13 others killed in a helicopter crash this week.
Reports: Indian gov't blocking Internet access to Modi documentary
World News // 6 hours ago
Reports: Indian gov't blocking Internet access to Modi documentary
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- India's federal government is blocking Internet access to a controversial new British documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.
China begins lunar new year celebrations without strict COVID-19 policy
World News // 7 hours ago
China begins lunar new year celebrations without strict COVID-19 policy
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Lunar new year festivities are underway in China on Saturday as that country marks its first such celebration without strict COVID-19 policies in three years.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
World News // 9 hours ago
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined after posting a video of himself promoting "leveling up" spending while riding in a car without wearing a seatbelt.
Anti-government protesters, police battle in central Lima for 2nd day
World News // 11 hours ago
Anti-government protesters, police battle in central Lima for 2nd day
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Anti-government protesters intensified their demonstrations against caretaker President Dina Boluarte in the capital of Lima on Friday, clashing with police and damaging infrastructure for a second day.
Chris Hipkins set to succeed Jacinda Ardern as prime minister of New Zealand
World News // 23 hours ago
Chris Hipkins set to succeed Jacinda Ardern as prime minister of New Zealand
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Labour Party has selected former COVID-19 Response Minister, Chris Hipkins, to succeed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Ardern announced her surprise retirement at a party retreat Wednesday.
John Kerry says Paris climate goal still possible
World News // 3 days ago
John Kerry says Paris climate goal still possible
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Tuesday the United States remains committed to limiting the effects of climate change to the 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit agreed to in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buzz Aldrin marries partner Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin marries partner Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday
5 Memphis police officers fired in probe of traffic stop death
5 Memphis police officers fired in probe of traffic stop death
Anti-government protesters, police battle in central Lima for 2nd day
Anti-government protesters, police battle in central Lima for 2nd day
United States extradites Mexican man linked to 2014 kidnapping, killing of 43 students
United States extradites Mexican man linked to 2014 kidnapping, killing of 43 students
White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'
White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement