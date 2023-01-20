Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Historical building burns as protestors clash with police in Lima

By Simon Druker
1/3
A fire burns in a mansion near the historic Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, as anti-government protestors clash with police Thursday night, while President Dina Boluarte called for dialogue. Photo by Renato Pajuelo/EPA-EFE
A fire burns in a mansion near the historic Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, as anti-government protestors clash with police Thursday night, while President Dina Boluarte called for dialogue. Photo by Renato Pajuelo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Peruvian President Dina Boluarte called for an end to protests demanding her resignation as demonstrators clashed with police in the capital of Lima.

Thousands of protestors converged on Lima, flooding the streets, attacking riot police and damaging government buildings. One person died and more than 30 injuries were reported.

Advertisement

"Once again, I call for dialogue, I call on those political leaders to calm down. Have a more honest and objective look at the country; let's talk," Boluarte said Thursday night.

"All the law will fall on those people who are committing these criminal acts of vandalism, that we are not going to allow it again."

RELATED Lima braces for protests as death toll in Peru crisis surpasses 50

A video shot from the air and tweeted by the country's national police, shows a historic building fully engulfed in flames in Lima's famed Plaza San Martín.

Advertisement

Another video shows hundreds of demonstrators armed with rocks, sticks and other self-fashioned weapons, pushing forward against a line of police in full riot gear with shields.

RELATED Russian public officials sign letter condemning Navalny detention

Other photos show protestors pushing down fences and police using tear gas in an attempt to quell the unrest.

Boluarte claimed that police had managed to control the protests which she said had "no social agenda" and alleged they instead aimed only to "break the rule of law, generate chaos and disorder and seize power." She added that demonstrators who engaged in violence would not go "unpunished."

The country-wide death toll has surpassed 50 since protests first took to the streets of the country in December, demanding that Boularte step down and the reinstatement of former president Pedro Castillo. Others are calling for immediate elections.

RELATED As police try to clear protest site, gunfire wounds trooper, kills protester

Castillo was impeached last month after a hasty attempt to dissolve congress following previous impeachment attempts. He attempted to leave the country but was captured and jailed for 18 months, though he maintains he did not "commit the crime of conspiracy or rebellion."

Boluarte, who served as Castillo's vice president, has been dealing with unrest since taking office.

The country declared a state of emergency in late December.

Advertisement

She has been accused of using a heavy hand with protestors and several of her cabinet members have resigned in protest.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International accused the country's various security forces of "excessive force against protestors."

Latest Headlines

Germany adds on more LNG import capacity
World News // 14 minutes ago
Germany adds on more LNG import capacity
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Bermuda-based maritime energy infrastructure company Hoegh LNG said it secured its second long-term contract to supply the German market with natural gas.
Ex-treasury chief Larry Summers warns of complacency on inflation
World News // 23 minutes ago
Ex-treasury chief Larry Summers warns of complacency on inflation
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers cautioned central banks and policymakers Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that they need to complete the job of bringing down inflation.
Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact group of 54 nations Friday failed to produce a deal to fulfill President Volodymyr Zelensky's demand for more tanks.
Thousands more British union workers plan to join nationwide strike for better pay
World News // 1 hour ago
Thousands more British union workers plan to join nationwide strike for better pay
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- One of the largest unions in Britain announced a plan for thousands of emergency workers to walk off the job for 10 days in the coming weeks, ramping up pressure on the government amid a wave of public sector strikes.
Drone strike on U.S. military post in Syria injures two coalition fighters
World News // 1 hour ago
Drone strike on U.S. military post in Syria injures two coalition fighters
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by three attack drones early Friday, injuring two members of the American-backed Syrian Free Army.
Oil production slumps, but Norway remains a strong natural gas producer
World News // 2 hours ago
Oil production slumps, but Norway remains a strong natural gas producer
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Norwegian natural gas production came in better than expected, government data show.
Church of England apologizes for its treatment of LGBT+ people
World News // 3 hours ago
Church of England apologizes for its treatment of LGBT+ people
LONDON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Church of England apologized Friday for its treatment LGBT+ people, but made clear it intends to stand by its ban on same-sex marriages in its churches.
Court orders Andrew Tate held until Feb. 27 on rape, human trafficking allegations
World News // 3 hours ago
Court orders Andrew Tate held until Feb. 27 on rape, human trafficking allegations
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Alleged human trafficker and social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody in Romania until Feb. 27. A court agreed Friday to extend their detention as an investigation continues.
FBI director blasts Russia, China at World Economic Forum for hacking, cyberattacks
World News // 4 hours ago
FBI director blasts Russia, China at World Economic Forum for hacking, cyberattacks
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed dire concerns about China's rising artificial intelligence program and also warned of the increasing threat from cyberattacks like those launched from Russia in Ukraine.
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- North Korea is undergoing the worst period of food insecurity it has faced since a mass famine devastated the country almost 30 years ago, a report by U.S.-based monitoring website 38 North said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
Israeli company to develop new attack drone for U.S. military
Israeli company to develop new attack drone for U.S. military
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement