Historical building burns as protestors clash with police in Lima

A fire burns in a mansion near the historic Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, as anti-government protestors clash with police Thursday night, while President Dina Boluarte called for dialogue. Photo by Renato Pajuelo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Peruvian President Dina Boluarte called for an end to protests demanding her resignation as demonstrators clashed with police in the capital of Lima. Thousands of protestors converged on Lima, flooding the streets, attacking riot police and damaging government buildings. One person died and more than 30 injuries were reported. Advertisement

"Once again, I call for dialogue, I call on those political leaders to calm down. Have a more honest and objective look at the country; let's talk," Boluarte said Thursday night.

"All the law will fall on those people who are committing these criminal acts of vandalism, that we are not going to allow it again."

A video shot from the air and tweeted by the country's national police, shows a historic building fully engulfed in flames in Lima's famed Plaza San Martín.

Si estás cerca del #incendio registrado a inmediaciones de la Plaza San Martín: ⚠️Aléjate del área incendiada ⚠️Por favor, ayúdanos siguiendo las indicaciones de nuestros efectivos y hermanos bomberos ‍‍ Tú #RT puede ayudar mucho. pic.twitter.com/5URWlxofqY— Policía Nacional del Perú (@PoliciaPeru) January 20, 2023

Another video shows hundreds of demonstrators armed with rocks, sticks and other self-fashioned weapons, pushing forward against a line of police in full riot gear with shields.

Other photos show protestors pushing down fences and police using tear gas in an attempt to quell the unrest.

Boluarte claimed that police had managed to control the protests which she said had "no social agenda" and alleged they instead aimed only to "break the rule of law, generate chaos and disorder and seize power." She added that demonstrators who engaged in violence would not go "unpunished."

The country-wide death toll has surpassed 50 since protests first took to the streets of the country in December, demanding that Boularte step down and the reinstatement of former president Pedro Castillo. Others are calling for immediate elections.

Castillo was impeached last month after a hasty attempt to dissolve congress following previous impeachment attempts. He attempted to leave the country but was captured and jailed for 18 months, though he maintains he did not "commit the crime of conspiracy or rebellion."

Boluarte, who served as Castillo's vice president, has been dealing with unrest since taking office.

The country declared a state of emergency in late December.

She has been accused of using a heavy hand with protestors and several of her cabinet members have resigned in protest.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International accused the country's various security forces of "excessive force against protestors."