Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with allies in Germany to strengthen Ukraine support

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is meeting with newly sworn-in German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin Thursday ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting Friday at Ramstein Air Base. The focus of these meetings is to make sure Ukraine has the weapons and support it needs to defend itself against an anticipated renewed Russian offensive in the spring, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a news release. That includes "unlocking" Germany's decision to approve sending Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Advertisement

Poland and Finland have said they are willing to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but Germany's approval is needed first.

In a brief appearance with Pistorious Thursday, Austin said the focus of his trip is to renew the U.S., NATO and European support for Ukraine.

"We will renew our united commitment to support Ukraine's self-defense for the long haul," Austin said. "So at our meeting today we'll discuss some of the issues that we will tackle tomorrow at the Contact Group together with our friends. We'll also discuss other key issues for NATO and for our bilateral defense relationship and ways that we can do even more together."

Austin expressed his deep sorrow over the helicopter crash in Kyiv Wednesday that killed more than a dozen people, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastirsky.

He thanked Germany for working closely with the United States and other allies in support of Ukraine, telling Pistorius Germany's contributions of security assistance and training for Ukraine's defenders have been invaluable.

"Throughout the crisis caused by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Germany has remained a true friend of the United States and a staunch defender of our allies and values," Austin said. "So we will continue to support the Ukrainian people as they resist Russian aggression and defend their sovereign territory."

One of the key issues being addressed during the Defense Contact Group meeting will be how to quickly deliver armored personnel carriers, fighting vehicles and tanks to Ukraine.

The latest American defense aid package for Ukraine includes 100 M113 armored personnel carriers, 50 Bradley fighting vehicles, 55 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles and 138 high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles along with many other military supplies.

France is sending AMX-10 light tanks to Ukraine while Britain will provide Challenger tanks. All told, U.S. allies and partners have provided about 900 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, according to the Department of Defense.