Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 3:21 AM

Sister Andre, world's oldest living person, dies at 118

By Darryl Coote

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Lucile Randon, a French nun widely regarded as the world's oldest living person, has died at the age of 118, officials said.

Her death was announced Tuesday by Hubert Falco, the mayor of the southern French city of Toulon where she lived at the Saint-Catherine-Laboure nursing home since 2009.

Advertisement

"France is losing a nun with a big heart," he said in a statement on Twitter. "For my part, I lose a woman whom I esteemed deeply.

"I went to visit her regularly and I appreciated her humanity, her spirituality but also her sense of humor and the relevance with which she felt our time."

RELATED Italian actress and renowned beauty Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

Randon died 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to her spokesman David Tavella, CNN reported.

"There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother," he said. "For her, it is freedom."

Born Feb. 11, 1904, Randon, who has been known as Sister Andre since 1944, was verified by Guinness World Records in April as the world's oldest living person following the death of Kane Tanaka of Japan, who died that month at the age of 119.

Advertisement

The record-keeping organization said in a statement Tuesday that Randon was the second-oldest French person and the second-oldest European ever recorded.

The title of oldest person ever belongs to Jeanne Louise Calment, also of France, who died at the age of 122 in August of 1997.

Randon is also widely regarded as the oldest survivor of COVID-19, having contracted the virus in January 2021.

RELATED Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms

Notable Deaths of 2023

Gina Lollobrigida
Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida attends the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2018. She was known as "La Bersagliera" for her starring role in Luigi Comencini's 1953 film "Bread, Love and Dreams" and became an international sex symbol for her sultry roles. Lollobrigida's death was announced January 16. She was 95. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60

Latest Headlines

Greta Thunberg detained by German police at coal mine protest
World News // 3 hours ago
Greta Thunberg detained by German police at coal mine protest
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police for a second time Tuesday at a large protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the German village of Lützerath.
John Kerry says Paris climate goal still possible but he's not optimistic
World News // 6 hours ago
John Kerry says Paris climate goal still possible but he's not optimistic
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Tuesday the United States remains committed to limiting the effects of climate change to the 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit agreed to in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Ukraine Defense Ministry: 44 dead in Dnipro missile strike
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine Defense Ministry: 44 dead in Dnipro missile strike
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian rescuers completed recovery efforts at a building struck by a Russian missile on Saturday, killing 44 people. Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych resigned for erroneously saying the missile was shot down.
LG Energy Solution, Honda to build battery factory in Ohio
World News // 12 hours ago
LG Energy Solution, Honda to build battery factory in Ohio
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution has entered into a partnership with Japanese carmaker Honda Motor to build a new battery factory in the United States.
Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigns
World News // 12 hours ago
Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigns
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced he will step down from his position following a number of changes among the country's leadership in recent days.
Former European Parliament member to give details in bribery scandal
World News // 13 hours ago
Former European Parliament member to give details in bribery scandal
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Former European Parliament member Pier Antonio Panzeri said on Tuesday he will work with prosecutors investigating the Qatar influence scandal that rocked the body last month.
OPEC economists forecast gloomy 2023
World News // 15 hours ago
OPEC economists forecast gloomy 2023
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- OPEC economists join the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in forecasting a shaky global economy for 2023.
EU calls for clean-energy rival to Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
World News // 16 hours ago
EU calls for clean-energy rival to Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Europe is seeking to create a competitive edge with its own green energy subsidy plan.
Ukraine's first lady calls on World Economic Forum for more help amid Russian war
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine's first lady calls on World Economic Forum for more help amid Russian war
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska gave a pressing speech on the first day of the World Economic Forum, calling for more international support that would help the country defend itself from continuing attacks by Russia.
Germany names Boris Pistorius new defense minister
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany names Boris Pistorius new defense minister
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz named Boris Pistorius the country's new defense minister on Tuesday after the abrupt resignation of the former minister.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TikTok bans spur discussion about national security risks
TikTok bans spur discussion about national security risks
U.S. gas prices rise to follow rally in crude oil
U.S. gas prices rise to follow rally in crude oil
MLK Day shooting victim in Florida was mother celebrating with her child, deputies say
MLK Day shooting victim in Florida was mother celebrating with her child, deputies say
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
Ukraine's first lady calls on World Economic Forum for more help amid Russian war
Ukraine's first lady calls on World Economic Forum for more help amid Russian war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement