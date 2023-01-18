Trending
Jan. 18, 2023

Qantas flight lands safely after engine trouble prompts mayday call

By A.L. Lee
A twin-engine Qantas Boeing 737-800 aircraft is seen landing at Sydney Airport. The airline consistently ranks among the world's safest, according to AirlineRatings.com. File photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Qantas flight with 145 passengers bound for Australia, was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday after experiencing an engine problem two hours after leaving New Zealand.

The Boeing 737 landed safely in Sydney just before 3.30 p.m. AEDT after the pilot issued a distress call during the last leg of the three-hour flight.

Some passengers reported hearing a "bang" in midair, but authorities have not disclosed exactly what went wrong. Mechanical engineers with Qantas were poring over the aircraft for any clues that might explain how the twin-engine jet ran into trouble in the sky above the Tasman Sea.

The plane, which was already delayed for about an hour, took off from Auckland at about 2 p.m., and the malfunction occurred about an hour before the plane was due to reach Sydney Airport in New South Wales.

As a precaution, dozens of emergency responders from several jurisdictions descended on the runway before the plane's arrival.

Once the aircraft was safely on the ground, authorities downgraded the mayday call to a possible assistance needed, or PAN, alert, which is an urgent situation that is not necessarily life-threatening.

Passengers emerged from the aircraft shaken but uninjured. One said the pilot announced "an engine problem" long before they were supposed to land.

"The fire engines were there and the pilot said 'oh we've got to park because we have an engine problem,'" one passenger told Sky News Australia. "And then when it was inspected he said 'oh no the engine has actually failed.'"

After the plane touched down, Australia's Transportation Minister Catherine King expressed relief and thanked the flight crew for their actions.

"Well done to the highly experienced crew for getting the plane safely home. Australia's aviation industry is among the safest in the world because of the dedicated staff working on planes and behind the scenes," she tweeted after the plane landed.

Aviation experts following the emergency speculated whether the plane ran into trouble while flying at a lower altitude, where bird strikes commonly occur.

Qantas consistently ranks among the world's safest, according to AirlineRatings.com.

