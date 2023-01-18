18 dead in Ukraine helicopter crash, including internal ministry leadership

1/8

A man lays flowers at the site where a helicopter crashed Wednesday near a school in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, killing a cabinet minister and many others, including children. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday killed 18 people, including the leadership of the country's internal affairs ministry, with one official calling it an "undeniable tragedy." The State Emergency Service helicopter crashed in Brovary, killing the minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy minister Yevheniy Yenin and the state secretary of Ukraine's internal affairs Yuriy Lubkovych, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

National Police of Ukraine head Ihor Klymenko said the crash happened close to a school building and an apartment building, adding that nine of the 18 deaths came from the helicopter.

Zelensky said three children were among the dead, while another 25 people, including 10 children, were injured.

"I have instructed the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police of Ukraine and other authorized bodies, to find out all the circumstances of what happened," Zelensky said.

"All services are working on the scene of the tragedy. My condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Denys, Yevhen, Yuri, the team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs ... true patriots of Ukraine. May they rest in peace. May all those whose lives were taken this black morning rest in peace."

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Zelensky's head of office, also offered condolences.

"Undeniable tragedy," Podolyak said on Twitter. "The helicopter crash killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, MIA leadership, and children. Denys and his colleagues played a big role in ensuring Ukraine's defense."

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement on Facebook that the helicopter had "repeatedly been involved in the task of transporting personnel to emergency situations."

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, tweeted the EU joins Ukraine in grief.

"Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU. We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims."