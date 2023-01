1/3

Marc Angel was elected vice president of the European Parliament Wednesday, replacing Eva Kaili, who was ousted amid scandal. Photo by Julien Warnand/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The European Parliament on Wednesday named Marc Angel its new vice president after two rounds of voting, replacing Eva Kaili who was removed in the middle of a bribery scandal last month. Angel, a Luxembourg legislator and a member of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, received 307 of the 590 votes cast on the final ballot. Annalisa Tardino from the far-right ID group was second with 185 and Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield was third with 98. Advertisement

"Proud to be elected Vice-President of the [European Parliament]," Angel said on Twitter after the vote. "Thanks to all those who have supported me. The work starts now."

Angel on Wednesday acknowledged his ascension to the role comes amid scandal.

"I would have preferred to be vice president in other circumstances," Angel told Euronews. "But I also feel that now I have a big responsibility together with the whole bureau, together with the president of this Parliament (Roberta Metsola), and all the other vice-presidents. We all have to become champions of transparency and champions of anti-corruption."

Kaili, a legislator from Greece, was dumped as vice president in a rare removal vote in December after Belgian law enforcement detained her and three others in a bribery scheme with Qatar to influence decisions made by the Parliament.

Advertisement

One of the accused, former European Parliament member Pier Antonio Panzeri said on Tuesday he will work with prosecutors investigating the scheme in exchange for a limited prison sentence.

He is accused of taking money from the governments of Qatar and Morocco in exchange for influence.