Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Ukraine Defense Ministry: 44 dead in Dnipro missile strike

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
Ukrainian rescue workers have completed their recovery efforts at a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile Saturday. 44 civilians were killed according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Photo by Ukrainian Ministry of Defense/Twitter
Ukrainian rescue workers have completed their recovery efforts at a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile Saturday. 44 civilians were killed according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Photo by Ukrainian Ministry of Defense/Twitter

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ukrainian rescue workers have finished their search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian strike that hit a residential building in the city of Dnipro on Saturday.

Rescuers saved 39 people, including six children, and 44 people died, including five children, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Five children have been left orphans," National Police Chief Igor Klymenko said in a statement Tuesday.

Ukrainian Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych has resigned after erroneously saying the rocket that stuck the residential building in Dnipro was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses on national television after the attack.

RELATED U.N.: More than 7,000 civilians killed in Ukraine war

"I wrote a letter of resignation. I want to set an example of civilized behavior. A fundamental mistake means resignation," Arestovych posted on Facebook. "I sincerely apologize to the victims, their relatives, the residents of Dnipro and everyone who was deeply wounded by my premature error version of the reason the Russian missile hit a residential building."

The Ukrainian military says the missile that struck the building was a Kh-22, a high-speed air-to-surface missile that generally can't be shot down by Ukraine's Russian-manufactured air defenses.

"This missile with a [2,000-pound] warhead, which is called an 'aircraft carrier killer,' is designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea," said Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat. "It can be equipped with a nuclear element. And such a missile was used to hit a densely populated city. There is no explanation or justification for this terrorist act."

Advertisement

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said more than 7,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Amongst 18,358 civilian casualties, which include those who were wounded but not killed, are "a total of 7,031 killed (2,784 men, 1,875 women, 177 girls, and 221 boys, as well as 35 children and 1,939 adults whose sex is yet unknown)," the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement Monday.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused baby the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems missiles and air strikes," the statement continued.

RELATED At least five dead after Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Dnipro

Read More

Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 30

Latest Headlines

OPEC economists forecasting a gloomy 2023
World News // 3 minutes ago
OPEC economists forecasting a gloomy 2023
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- OPEC economists join the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in forecasting a shaky global economy for 2023.
EU calls for clean-energy rival to Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
World News // 59 minutes ago
EU calls for clean-energy rival to Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Europe is seeking to create a competitive edge with its own green energy subsidy plan.
Ukraine's first lady calls on World Economic Forum for more help amid Russian war
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine's first lady calls on World Economic Forum for more help amid Russian war
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska gave a pressing speech on the first day of the World Economic Forum, calling for more international support that would help the country defend itself from continuing attacks by Russia.
Germany names Boris Pistorius new defense minister
World News // 3 hours ago
Germany names Boris Pistorius new defense minister
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz named Boris Pistorius the country's new defense minister on Tuesday after the abrupt resignation of the former minister.
British foreign secretary to travel to U.S., Canada to talk boosting Ukraine military aid
World News // 4 hours ago
British foreign secretary to travel to U.S., Canada to talk boosting Ukraine military aid
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly began his trip to the United States and Canada on Tuesday in hopes to convince the countries to send tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine in defense against Russia.
U.N.: More than 7,000 civilians killed in Ukraine war
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N.: More than 7,000 civilians killed in Ukraine war
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- More than 7,000 civilians have died from war in Ukraine, the United Nations human rights office said, as the conflict instigated by Russia nears its one-year anniversary.
China's population declines for the first time in six decades
World News // 11 hours ago
China's population declines for the first time in six decades
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- China's population has declined for the first time in six decades, as the world's second-largest economy announced Tuesday that more people died last year than were born.
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
World News // 15 hours ago
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Marine biologists believe the 40-foot juvenile sperm whale that washed ashore on an Oregon beach was likely dead for about a week before its body came to rest at Fort Stevens State Park.
Iranian-American prisoner begins hunger strike in plea to U.S.
World News // 16 hours ago
Iranian-American prisoner begins hunger strike in plea to U.S.
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Siamak Namazi, an Iranian-American who has been in a Tehran prison for 8 years, launched a hunger strike on Monday in a plea to U.S. President Joe Biden to bring him home.
British government blocks Scottish gender change law
World News // 17 hours ago
British government blocks Scottish gender change law
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- For the first time, the British government has blocked a Scottish law over a new measure that would make it easier for people to change their legal gender.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement