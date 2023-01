1/3

Germany on Tuesday named Boris Pistorius, the interior minister of Lower Saxony, to serve as its new defense minister. File Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz named Boris Pistorius the country's new defense minister on Tuesday after the abrupt resignation of the former minister. Scholz said he was "very pleased to have won an outstanding politician from our country for the post of defense minister" as he named, Pistorius, who was serving as interior minister of Lower Saxony, to the post. Advertisement

"Pistorius is an extremely experienced politician who has been tried and tested in administration, has been dealing with security policy for years and, with his competence, his assertiveness and his big heart, is exactly the right person to lead the Bundeswehr through this turning point," said Scholz.

A longtime member of the Social Democratic Party, Pistorius has no experience in the military field but worked to bring in young recruits and improve citizen outreach for the police force in Lower Saxony.

Known for his bluntness and frankness in public comments, Postorius comes to lead the German forces in the middle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and military in need of upgrades.

Christine Lambrecht resigned Monday after some in the armed forces and others criticized her leadership.

Lambrecht faced criticism over Germany's handling of military modernization programs and the country's weapons deliveries to Ukraine as that country's war with Russia enters its second year.

Calls for her resignation increased sharply after she posted a video on New Year's Eve, talking about war in Europe to a backdrop of celebratory fireworks.