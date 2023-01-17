Advertisement
World News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 7:26 AM

British foreign secretary to travel to U.S., Canada to talk boosting Ukraine military aid

By Clyde Hughes
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit the United States on Tuesday and Canada on Wednesday in an effort to get the countries to provide military equipment to Ukraine. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit the United States on Tuesday and Canada on Wednesday in an effort to get the countries to provide military equipment to Ukraine. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet with U.S. and Canadian officials Tuesday in hopes to convince the countries to send tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine in defense against Russia.

Cleverly is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in Toronto on Wednesday.

"The U.K., U.S. and Canada always have each other's backs when it counts, protecting the rules-based order for nearly 80 years," Cleverly said in a statement. "Today we stand united against Putin's illegal war, and we will continue to use our uniquely strong defense and security ties to ensure that, in the end, the Ukrainian people will win."

The British government said Cleverly will try to push the United States and Canada "to go further and faster" in delivering more advanced tools to Ukraine.

"He will underline that, with the right equipment, the Ukrainian people will prevail," the British government said in a statement.

"This is part of the prime minister's commitment to accelerate the U.K.'s diplomatic and military support in the coming weeks in a bid to push Russia further back and secure a lasting peace."

On Monday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that it will send tanks, artillery pieces and armored vehicles to Ukraine. While the United States has dedicated billions to Ukraine, it has sent weaponry and other hardware on a strategic basis in hopes of not provoking Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

Britain said Iran and its actions to support Russia with the use of drones will also be discussed. Britain has recently recalled its ambassador to Iran and sanctioned Iran's prosecutor general following the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.

"The extensive visit program reflects the immense value the U.K's places on its relationships with the U.S. and Canada, and underlines the U.K.'s role as a steadfast ally, defense partner, and a great place to do business."

