Advertisement
World News
Jan. 16, 2023 / 6:13 AM

Seoul launches ambitious metaverse platform for city services, tourism

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
Seoul launched its own metaverse platform on Monday, allowing users to access government services and play games in a virtual replica of the city. Screenshot via Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul launched its own metaverse platform on Monday, allowing users to access government services and play games in a virtual replica of the city. Screenshot via Seoul Metropolitan Government

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government officially opened the doors Monday to its own metaverse platform, a virtual world where users will be able to play games, chat, file official forms, get help with taxes and receive other city services.

The South Korean capital is the first major city to set up a public metaverse platform, with a five-year roadmap for rolling out a full menu of government, business, tourism and culture offerings.

Advertisement

The project, called Metaverse Seoul, launched in beta last year for a few thousand users, but is now widely available through the Google Play and Apple app stores.

"Metaverse Seoul will be an important communication tool for citizens in the new normal," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said at a press briefing Monday. "It is an inclusive administrative service that everyone can take advantage of without any time and space obstacles."

RELATED Korean firms aim to turn gas stations into fulfillment centers

During the first phase of the rollout, Seoul citizens will be able to access official city paperwork, file complaints and get personalized answers about local taxes.

In a business support center, companies can have remote consulting sessions with experts via chat, voice, video and screen-sharing features. An avatar-based counseling service for adolescents and teens will offer mentoring and education help.

Advertisement

Users can also play games in a virtual replica of Seoul Plaza and tour the mayor's office. Ten popular Seoul tourist spots have been recreated, including Gyeongbokgung Palace, Bukchon Hanok Village, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul Forest Park, Han River and Lotte Tower.

RELATED Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots

South Korea is leaning heavily into the metaverse -- a catchall concept for an immersive, shared digital realm that users navigate as personalized avatars -- as a key driver of future economic growth.

In February, the country's Ministry of Science and ICT announced a $183 million investment to create a "national metaverse ecosystem" by nurturing expertise, supporting local companies and developing legal frameworks for the nascent technology.

The metaverse emerged as a buzzword in 2021, with Facebook rebranding itself as Meta and several other companies announcing pivots of their own to a digital realm that still remains more vision than reality.

RELATED Metaverse offers challenges, possibilities for future of retail

Seoul kicked off its metaverse ambitions last year with a virtual New Year's Eve bell-ringing ceremony to welcome 2022 under COVID-19 restrictions on large public gatherings.

Officials said Monday that the plan is to build a platform that ultimately handles all the city's administrative services. The city government said it spent $1.6 million building out the first phase of Metaverse Seoul and is planning to spend around $2.2 million this year on the project's second phase.

Advertisement

"Seoul will spare no effort to provide initial services stably and become a first mover to maintain its title as the world's first city to create a public metaverse platform," Oh said.

Latest Headlines

London police arrest man connected to rare drive-by shooting
World News // 3 hours ago
London police arrest man connected to rare drive-by shooting
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in London said Monday that police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a broad daylight drive-by shooting at a church on Saturday that left several people injured, including two children.
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 30
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 30
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The death toll from an overnight Russian strike on an apartment block in the south-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 30, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.
Islamic State group blamed in church bombing that killed 10 in Congo
World News // 13 hours ago
Islamic State group blamed in church bombing that killed 10 in Congo
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An alleged terrorist bombing of a Pentecostal church in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed 10 people and injured at least 39 more on Sunday.
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
World News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is easing worldwide with a weekly 23% decrease in cases and 13% drop in deaths with one big qualifier: excluding mainland China where the virus emerged three years ago.
Israeli soldier dies when grenade goes off; anti-government rally planned
World News // 19 hours ago
Israeli soldier dies when grenade goes off; anti-government rally planned
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Israeli soldier was killed on Saturday after a grenade he allegedly found during a training exercise earlier exploded in his backpack, officials said.
At least 68 die in Nepali airplane crash
World News // 21 hours ago
At least 68 die in Nepali airplane crash
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A passenger jet crashed Sunday near the Nepal city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people, officials said.
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
World News // 1 day ago
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should disembowel himself as he accused the leader of shameful subservience to the United States.
2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank gunfight
World News // 1 day ago
2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank gunfight
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian men during a gunfight at a village near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said Saturday.
Thousands gather in Israel to protest Netanyahu government
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands gather in Israel to protest Netanyahu government
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government.
At least five dead after Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Dnipro
World News // 1 day ago
At least five dead after Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Dnipro
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- At least five people have died in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro after a Russian missile struck a residential building on Saturday, local officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 30
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 30
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement