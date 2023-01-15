Advertisement
World News
Jan. 15, 2023 / 11:27 AM

Israeli soldier dies when grenade goes off; anti-government rally planned

By Clyde Hughes
Israeli protesters hold torches as thousands of people take part in a protest march against the new government in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. They vowed to return on Sunday. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
Israeli protesters hold torches as thousands of people take part in a protest march against the new government in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. They vowed to return on Sunday. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Israeli soldier was killed on Saturday after a grenade he allegedly found during a training exercise earlier exploded in his backpack, officials said.

Israeli officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that Denis Zinoviev found the grenade at a West Bank military base possibly Friday. Instead of calling the bomb squad as protocol requires, the soldier took the grenade with him.

Advertisement

Zinoviev and his fellow soldiers from the Kfir infantry brigade were preparing for sleep Saturday when the explosion happened. Military police believe Zinoviev handle the backpack in a way that caused the grenade to explode and that the weapons was not being directly handled at the time.

Officials said they do not believe the injured soldiers knew the grenade was in the room.

The wounded were evacuated via helicopter to a nearby hospital. The Israel Defense Force announced that all training at the base had been suspended to conduct searches for unexploded ordinances, ammunition and weapons.

Meanwhile, anti-government protesters said they planned to demonstrate near IDF headquarters and other facilities in the government complex at Tel Aviv to protest the Netanyahu administration's plans for a mass judicial shakeup.

Advertisement

The protest organizers said the demonstrations would take place on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv instead of at Habima Square so more people could participate in a less residential area.

"The journey to stop this coup has just begun," organizers said. "This is a determined and uncompromising fight to save democracy, and the people of Israel are coming out en masse to protest."

Read More

2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank gunfight Thousands gather in Israel to protest Netanyahu government Lawsuit: Muslim prayer rights denied in Wisconsin jail

Latest Headlines

COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
World News // 30 minutes ago
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is easing worldwide with a weekly 23% decrease in cases and 13% drop in deaths with one big qualifier: excluding mainland China where the virus emerged three years ago.
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 25
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 25
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The death toll from a Russian strike on an apartment block in the south-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro overnight Saturday reached 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.
At least 68 die in Nepali airplane crash
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 68 die in Nepali airplane crash
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A passenger jet crashed Sunday near the Nepal city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people, officials said.
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
World News // 17 hours ago
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should disembowel himself as he accused the leader of shameful subservience to the United States.
2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank gunfight
World News // 18 hours ago
2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank gunfight
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian men during a gunfight at a village near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said Saturday.
Thousands gather in Israel to protest Netanyahu government
World News // 21 hours ago
Thousands gather in Israel to protest Netanyahu government
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government.
At least five dead after Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Dnipro
World News // 22 hours ago
At least five dead after Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Dnipro
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- At least five people have died in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro after a Russian missile struck a residential building on Saturday, local officials said.
Taliban attack on Pakistani police station leaves three officers dead
World News // 23 hours ago
Taliban attack on Pakistani police station leaves three officers dead
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three police officers are dead after a late night attack by the Taliban on a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, authorities said Saturday.
Brazil arrests former justice minister in growing riot investigation
World News // 23 hours ago
Brazil arrests former justice minister in growing riot investigation
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Brazil's former Justice Minister Anderson Torres was arrested and taken into custody Saturday in connection with an investigation of the riots that gripped the capital last week.
China reports nearly 60,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past month
World News // 1 day ago
China reports nearly 60,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past month
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Nearly 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 in China over the past month after the country dropped its strict lockdown policies, Beijing announced Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement