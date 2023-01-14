Advertisement
World News
Jan. 14, 2023 / 1:01 PM

Brazil arrests former justice minister in growing riot investigation

By Simon Druker
1/6
Former Brazilian Justice Minister Anderson Torres is pictured participating in a meeting on transnational organized crime in Brasilia on June 23, 2022. He was arrested Saturday as part of a probe of pro-Bolsonaro riots last week. File Photo by Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE
Former Brazilian Justice Minister Anderson Torres is pictured participating in a meeting on transnational organized crime in Brasilia on June 23, 2022. He was arrested Saturday as part of a probe of pro-Bolsonaro riots last week. File Photo by Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Brazil's former Justice Minister Anderson Torres was arrested and taken into custody Saturday in connection with an investigation of the riots that gripped that country's capital last week.

Torres was arrested early Saturday morning as he left a plane after landing at the airport in São Paulo, Brazil's federal police confirmed.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old served as justice minister under former President Jair Bolsonaro and is being investigated for failing to act in his role as security chief to squelch the pro-Bolsonaro riots on Jan. 8. Torres had been on vacation in the United States.

Security forces have taken about 1,200 people into custody since mobs of the former president's supporters ransacked the Congress building, the presidential palace and Supreme Court in Brasilia on Sunday.

RELATED House Democrats call on Biden to expel Bolsonaro amid election unrest in Brazil

The government of newly-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the demonstrations "terrorist acts" and branded those involved as "criminals."

Brazil's Supreme Court is leading the investigation into the allegations that Torres conspired with rioters and played a part in ensuring a lack of security in the capital, allowing demonstrators to invade public buildings.

Advertisement

Torres was appointed as secretary of public security of the Federal District after Lula da Silva was officially sworn in Jan. 1.

RELATED Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack

The district's governor then fired him after less than a week when protesters began advocating for military intervention to restore Bolsonaro to office.

On Thursday, Lula said he was "convinced" doors were purposely unlocked to allow insurrectionists to enter three government buildings.

He was also critical of the response from law enforcement, going as far as accusing them of neglecting potential threats while accusing Torres of acting with "incompetence."

RELATED U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections

Police found a draft of a decree to unconstitutionally change the outcome of the October elections at Torres' house on Tuesday.

Brazil's Supreme Court also confirmed on Friday ahead of Torres' arrest that it will now look into Bolsonaro himself as part of the investigation into the riot. The decision came after a request from the public prosecutor's office.

The government describes rioters' actions as "antidemocratic acts."

Latest Headlines

China reports nearly 60,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past month
World News // 1 hour ago
China reports nearly 60,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past month
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Nearly 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 in China over the past month after the country dropped its strict lockdown policies, Beijing announced Saturday.
Pope Francis presides at funeral for controversial Cardinal George Pell
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis presides at funeral for controversial Cardinal George Pell
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Controversial Australian Cardinal George Pell was given a final blessing by Pope Francis during his funeral at the Vatican Saturday. Pell was convicted of sexual abuse in 2018 but his conviction was overturned in 2020.
Iran executes former defense official for alleged ties to British spies
World News // 4 hours ago
Iran executes former defense official for alleged ties to British spies
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Iran announced Saturday it has executed a British-Iranian citizen accused of spying for British intelligence, drawing heated criticism from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and human rights activists. 
Biden, Kishida vow to 'further deepen' U.S.-Japanese ties to counter Indo-Pacific threats
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, Kishida vow to 'further deepen' U.S.-Japanese ties to counter Indo-Pacific threats
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House Friday to "further deepen" U.S.-Japanese ties, according to the White House.
China operates Boeing 737 Max for first time since 2019 grounding
World News // 23 hours ago
China operates Boeing 737 Max for first time since 2019 grounding
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two Boeing 737 Max jetliners took off in China on Friday. The flights are the first for the 737 Max in China since the aircraft was grounded in March, 2019, following two crashes caused by a software glitch.
Ukraine disputes Russian claims of Soledar capture, Wagner feud escalates
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine disputes Russian claims of Soledar capture, Wagner feud escalates
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Russia claimed to have taken control of Soledar on Friday, as Ukrainian officials say their forces are still fighting in the town.
TotalEnergies opens Germany's second LNG import terminal
World News // 1 day ago
TotalEnergies opens Germany's second LNG import terminal
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- TotalEnergies says it can meet about 5% of Germany's total demand for natural gas with its new import terminal.
Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to 7 sex crime charges in Britain
World News // 1 day ago
Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to 7 sex crime charges in Britain
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kevin Spacey has entered not guilty pleas to seven sexual assault charges in Britain. The Academy Award-winning actor appeared by video link at Southwark Crown Court to contest the new charges.
Suspect in Abe assassination charged with murder
World News // 1 day ago
Suspect in Abe assassination charged with murder
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Japanese prosecutors on Friday formally indicted Tetsuya Yamagami for the July 8 shooting death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
South Korean investigators seek manslaughter charges over deadly Halloween crush
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean investigators seek manslaughter charges over deadly Halloween crush
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean police investigators are seeking charges including involuntary manslaughter and negligence for 23 government officials over the Halloween crowd crush that left 159 dead in Seoul last October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Speaker Kevin McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address
Speaker Kevin McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress U.S. will hit debt limit Thursday
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress U.S. will hit debt limit Thursday
China operates Boeing 737 Max for first time since 2019 grounding
China operates Boeing 737 Max for first time since 2019 grounding
Iran executes former defense official for alleged ties to British spies
Iran executes former defense official for alleged ties to British spies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement