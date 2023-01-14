Advertisement
Jan. 14, 2023 / 2:03 PM

At least five dead after Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Dnipro

By Matt Bernardini
Russian missile strikes in the Ukrainian town of Dnipro killed at least nine people on Saturday. Photo courtesy Dnipropetrovsk Regional Government of Ukraine/Telegram
Russian missile strikes in the Ukrainian town of Dnipro killed at least nine people on Saturday. Photo courtesy Dnipropetrovsk Regional Government of Ukraine/Telegram

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- At least five people have died in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro after a Russian missile struck a residential building on Saturday, local officials said.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, confirmed the missile strike on Telegram. He added that 39 people were injured in addition to the five who were killed.

The missile struck a nine-story apartment building during another one of Russia's mass missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. Strikes were also reported Saturday in the Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Odessa regions.

"Explosions are heard in Kyiv. At present, air defense is working," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Kitschko said on Telegram. "Stay in shelters! The terrorist attack on Ukraine continues."

Maksym Kozytskiy, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said "a critical infrastructure facility" had been hit in the region and warned of electricity and water supply disruptions.

Strikes were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advised residents of Kyiv to seek shelter, while explosions that sounded similar to missiles being shot down by air defense forces were reportedly heard in the city.

Zelenskiy on Saturday also denied claims that Russia had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, which is a strategically important salt mining area.

"The tough battle for the Donetsk region continues. The battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of our country continues," Zelenskiy said late Friday in his nightly video address.

"Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our soldiers -- the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces --- are protecting the state," he said.

World News // 11 minutes ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three police officers are dead after a late night attack by the Taliban on a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, authorities said Saturday.
World News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Brazil's former Justice Minister Anderson Torres was arrested and taken into custody Saturday in connection with an investigation of the riots that gripped that country's capital last week.
World News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Nearly 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 in China over the past month after the country dropped its strict lockdown policies, Beijing announced Saturday.
World News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Controversial Australian Cardinal George Pell was given a final blessing by Pope Francis during his funeral at the Vatican Saturday. Pell was convicted of sexual abuse in 2018 but his conviction was overturned in 2020.
World News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Iran announced Saturday it has executed a British-Iranian citizen accused of spying for British intelligence, drawing heated criticism from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and human rights activists. 
World News // 1 day ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House Friday to "further deepen" U.S.-Japanese ties, according to the White House.
World News // 23 hours ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two Boeing 737 Max jetliners took off in China on Friday. The flights are the first for the 737 Max in China since the aircraft was grounded in March, 2019, following two crashes caused by a software glitch.
World News // 1 day ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Russia claimed to have taken control of Soledar on Friday, as Ukrainian officials say their forces are still fighting in the town.
World News // 1 day ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- TotalEnergies says it can meet about 5% of Germany's total demand for natural gas with its new import terminal.
World News // 1 day ago
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kevin Spacey has entered not guilty pleas to seven sexual assault charges in Britain. The Academy Award-winning actor appeared by video link at Southwark Crown Court to contest the new charges.
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Speaker Kevin McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress U.S. will hit debt limit Thursday
China operates Boeing 737 Max for first time since 2019 grounding
Iran executes former defense official for alleged ties to British spies
