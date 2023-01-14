China reports nearly 60,000 COVID-19 deaths over the past month

Nearly 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 over the past month, Chinese health officials announced Saturday. File Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Nearly 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 in China over the past month after the country dropped its strict lockdown policies, Beijing announced Saturday. Jiao Yahui of China's National Health Commission said 59,938 people died from the virus in mainland China between Dec. 8, 2022, and Thursday. Advertisement

Of that number, 5,503 died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 died of underlying issues complicated by infection.

The average age of those who died was 80.3 years and more than 90% of them had other diseases such as cardiovascular problems, advanced tumors and metabolic diseases, Chinese health officials reported.

They also cited declining numbers of patients who have tested positive or who are currently in emergency rooms.

The newly released numbers provided a glimpse into how the lifting of Beijing's strict zero-COVID policies is translating into conditions on the ground amid a surge in new cases.

The lack of such information has prompted several countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, Japan, India and Italy, to impose testing requirements and other restrictions on travelers from China.

Beijing on Tuesday stopped issuing short-term entry visas to South Korean nationals in retaliation against Seoul's heightened COVID-19 testing requirements for Chinese travelers.

Advertisement

South Korea has paused the visas until the end of this month and is requiring a polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 test on travelers arriving from China.

The suspension will be adjusted when South Korea "cancels its discriminatory entry restrictions against China," the embassy said.