Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 11:04 AM

TotalEnergies opens Germany's second LNG import terminal

Germany sits at the terminal end of a Russian gas pipeline, but is now drawing more on other suppliers.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
TotalEnergies said its delivered new volumes of liquefied natural gas through an offshore vessel designed to turn super-cool gas back to its gaseous form. Photo courtesy of TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies said its delivered new volumes of liquefied natural gas through an offshore vessel designed to turn super-cool gas back to its gaseous form. Photo courtesy of TotalEnergies.

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- French company TotalEnergies said Friday it started operations at a German terminal that turns liquid gas back to the gaseous form for use on the grid, adding more support to European energy security.

TotalEnergies, formerly Total S.A., announced the start of operations at the Deutsche Ostsee import terminal for liquefied natural gas. German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz is scheduled to be on hand Saturday for a formal inauguration of the terminal on the coast of the Black Sea.

Advertisement

Stephane Michel, the head of natural gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies, said the terminal results in a 15% increase in the company's total European regasification capacity.

The company's LNG portfolio is "broad and flexible," he said, and can help Europe cope with the "historic gas supply crisis caused by the sharp drop in flows from Russia."

RELATED European natural gas prices dip below pre-war levels

Regasification terminals can be found floating offshore in specialized ships, dubbed floating storage and regasification units. TotalEnergies supplied German energy company Deutsche ReGas with the Neptune, a vessel that has enough regasification capacity to meet about 5% of German demand.

The announcement came 10 days after Germany received its first-ever shipment of LNG. The LNG supply vessel Maria Energy loaded up at the Calcasieu Pass export terminal in Louisiana on Dec. 19 and arrived early January at a terminal in Wilhelmshaven, operated by German energy company Uniper.

Advertisement

Uniper is converting liquid gas back to its gaseous form using an offshore floating, storage and regasification unit dubbed Hoegh Esperanza.

RELATED Finland welcomes its first floating LNG terminal

The European energy market has made something of a stunning turnaround in just a few short months. Russia before the outbreak of war in Ukraine was the primary supplier of crude oil and natural gas to the European economy and leaders spent much of last year fretting over where to get alternate sources.

LNG, however, is not yet a panacea for Europe. Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy reported this week the energy market remains in a precarious state as LNG volumes are now only partially making up for the loss of Russian supplies.

TotalEnergies claims 10% of the world market share of LNG.

Read More

Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany's RWE

Latest Headlines

Ukraine disputes Russian claims of Soledar capture, Wagner feud escalates
World News // 46 minutes ago
Ukraine disputes Russian claims of Soledar capture, Wagner feud escalates
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Russia claimed to have taken control of Soledar on Friday, as Ukrainian officials say their forces are still fighting in the town.
Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to 7 sex crime charges in Britain
World News // 1 hour ago
Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to 7 sex crime charges in Britain
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kevin Spacey has entered not guilty pleas to seven sexual assault charges in Britain. The Academy Award-winning actor appeared by video link at Southwark Crown Court to contest the new charges.
Biden, Kishida meet for summit to 'further deepen' U.S.-Japanese ties
World News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Kishida meet for summit to 'further deepen' U.S.-Japanese ties
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House Friday to "further deepen" U.S.-Japanese ties, according to the White House.
Suspect in Abe assassination charged with murder
World News // 5 hours ago
Suspect in Abe assassination charged with murder
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Japanese prosecutors on Friday formally indicted Tetsuya Yamagami for the July 8 shooting death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
South Korean investigators seek manslaughter charges over deadly Halloween crush
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korean investigators seek manslaughter charges over deadly Halloween crush
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean police investigators are seeking charges including involuntary manslaughter and negligence for 23 government officials over the Halloween crowd crush that left 159 dead in Seoul last October.
North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons, Seoul researchers warn
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons, Seoul researchers warn
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea has 80 to 90 nuclear weapons and is targeting a stockpile of 300, according to a new analysis by a South Korean government-affiliated think tank.
Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack
World News // 17 hours ago
Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he suspects government employees who are loyalists of former president Jail Bolsonaro assisted in the attack on government buildings this week.
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny says he needs medical help
World News // 21 hours ago
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny says he needs medical help
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, says her husband needs medical attention. Navalny has been in custody since January, 2021.
Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious
World News // 22 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Norway is expected to be a 'pillar' for a European economy working to find alternatives to Russian natural gas.
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
World News // 23 hours ago
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The top executive at the world's 12th-largest oil company in the United Arab Emirates has been chosen to lead critical global climate talks in Dubai later this year, prompting calls for him to quit his job.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought
Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement