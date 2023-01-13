Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 4:10 AM

South Korean investigators seek manslaughter charges over deadly Halloween crush

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
Police investigators on Friday referred 23 officials for charges including involuntary manslaughter over the Seoul Halloween crowd crush tragedy in October. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
Police investigators on Friday referred 23 officials for charges including involuntary manslaughter over the Seoul Halloween crowd crush tragedy in October. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean police investigators are seeking charges including involuntary manslaughter and negligence for 23 government officials over the Halloween crowd crush that left 159 dead in Seoul, they announced Friday.

The team of investigators released the results of their monthslong inquiry into the October disaster, concluding that authorities failed to adequately prepare for the massive crowds expected to converge in the popular nightlife area of Itaewon.

Advertisement

Officials then botched their response to the growing emergency, lead national police agency investigator Son Je-han said at a press conference.

"The negligence of organizations, such as inaccurate judgment of the situation, delay in spreading information about the situation, poor cooperation between related organizations and delay in relief measures, overlapped and resulted in many casualties," Son said.

RELATED Families of Seoul crowd crush victims demand apology, accountability

Among the officials referred to prosecutors for manslaughter charges are Yongsan ward office chief Park Hee-young and former Yongsan police station chief Lee Im-jae, who has been accused of falsifying a report about his late response to the scene.

Four other police and ward officials, including a Seoul Metropolitan police officer charged with attempting to cover up internal reports related to the incident, were also referred to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Investigators also flagged the heads of the Yongsan fire station, the Yongsan community center and the nearby Itaewon subway station for charges of negligence.

RELATED Google: North Korea used Seoul Halloween tragedy to launch cyberattacks

While an estimated 100,000 revelers descended on Itaewon for Halloween, it was revealed that police dispatched just 137 officers to the neighborhood. A much larger contingent had been deployed to a nearby protest against President Yoon Suk-yeol on the same evening.

Public outrage grew as transcripts of calls to the police emergency hotline were released, with crowd members desperately calling for help and warning of potentially lethal conditions hours before the disaster.

Relatives of the victims and some opposition politicians have called for investigations into higher-ranking figures such as Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, who is the top security official in the country.

RELATED S. Korean lawmakers approve probe of Seoul Halloween crowd crush

However, Son said Friday that investigators had wrapped up their probes of the interior ministry, the Seoul metropolitan government and the national police agency without recommending charges, saying it was "difficult to see that there is a specific violation of the duty of care, such as the possibility of predicting the occurrence of an accident."

Latest Headlines

North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons: Seoul researchers
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons: Seoul researchers
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea currently has 80 to 90 nuclear weapons and is targeting a stockpile of 300, according to a new analysis by a South Korean government-affiliated think tank.
Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack
World News // 10 hours ago
Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he suspects government employees who are loyalists of former president Jail Bolsonaro assisted in the attack on government buildings this week.
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny says he needs medical help
World News // 14 hours ago
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny says he needs medical help
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, says her husband needs medical attention. Navalny has been in custody since January, 2021.
Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious
World News // 15 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Norway is expected to be a 'pillar' for a European economy working to find alternatives to Russian natural gas.
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
World News // 15 hours ago
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The top executive at the world's 12th-largest oil company in the United Arab Emirates has been chosen to lead critical global climate talks in Dubai later this year, prompting calls for him to quit his job.
Battle for Soledar continues; talks in Turkey fail to produce prisoner swap
World News // 15 hours ago
Battle for Soledar continues; talks in Turkey fail to produce prisoner swap
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Fighting continues in the eastern city of Soledar, according to Ukrainian and pro-Kremlin authorities. A meeting in Turkey between Ukrainian and Russian officials failed to produce a prisoner exchange.
IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes
World News // 17 hours ago
IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Paris-based agency finds low-carbon momentum building, but is fretting over diversity and equity in the global energy sector.
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
World News // 19 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Relentless protests in places like Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and China have turned the tide on authoritarian regimes over the past year and seriously exposed the limits of tyranny, according to Human Rights Watch.
U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- In a stand against far-right extremist attempts to undermine democracy, more than 70 U.S. and Brazilian politicians are condemning efforts to overturn elections results in both countries.
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. and Japanese leaders announced a series of initiatives to strengthen their alliance and keep the Indo-Pacific "free and open" from threats after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and posturing by China and North Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement