Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven sexual criminal charges in Britain Friday. A trial date is set for June 6 on those charges and four additional charges that were brought in May 2022. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kevin Spacey has entered not guilty pleas to seven sexual assault charges in Britain. The Academy Award-winning actor appeared by video link at Southwark Crown Court to contest the new charges. The alleged sexual assaults are from 2001-2004 and include three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. Advertisement

All of the alleged crimes come from one male accuser.

Spacey, born Kevin Fowler, has a June 6 trial date on these charges and others previously filed.

In addition to the seven new charges, he was charged in May 2022 with three counts of sexual assault and one for nonconsensual sexual activity based on accusations from three men who claim the assaults happened in Britain from 2005-2013.

In October 2022 Spacey was found non-liable by a jury for battery in a civil case filed by a Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey had climbed on top of him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

Spacey has faced multiple sexual misconduct investigations in the United States dating back to the 1980s. He lost his role on the Netflix show House of Cards in 2017 amid a scandal over allegations of sexual misconduct.