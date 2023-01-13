Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 13, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Biden, Kishida meet for summit to 'further deepen' U.S.-Japanese ties

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a bilateral summit at the White House. They will discuss security issues and deepening the U.S. Japan alliance. Biden and Kishida pictured during ASEAN in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Japanese PM Press Office / UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a bilateral summit at the White House. They will discuss security issues and deepening the U.S. Japan alliance. Biden and Kishida pictured during ASEAN in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by Japanese PM Press Office / UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House Friday to "further deepen" U.S.-Japanese ties, according to the White House.

Biden is scheduled to welcome Kishida Friday morning and hold a bilateral meeting at 11:15 before participating in a working lunch at 11:45 a.m as they will work to "lay the groundwork for renewed cooperation this year," according to the White House.

Advertisement

"Over the past year, the two leaders have worked closely together to modernize the U.S.-Japan Alliance, expand our cooperation on key issues from climate change to critical technologies including through the Quad, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said.

Also likely to be discussed are Russia's war on Ukraine and North Korea ballistic missile programs as well as Taiwan.

RELATED U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance

The meeting comes after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted so-called 2+2 talks, Wednesday at the State Department in Washington, D.C. with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukasu to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, theU.S. and Japanese leaders announced a series of initiatives to strengthen their "cornerstone" alliance to keep the Indo-Pacific "free and open."

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Kishida also met with French, Italian, Canadian and British leaders this month "to further collaboration between like-minded countries by deepening security cooperation with these countries which have been strengthening interest and engagement in the Indo-Pacific."

RELATED Japan and India to conduct joint air defense exercises

Japan has made military policy changes to strengthen its security that loosens some of the post-World War II limits on its military.

The strategy changes were outlined in a December "National Security Strategy of Japan" document.

"The free, open, and stable international order, which expanded worldwide in the post-Cold War era, is now at stake with serious challenges amidst historical changes in power balances and intensifying geopolitical competitions," the document said. "Guided by their own historical views and values, some nations, not sharing universal values, are making attempts to revise the existing international order."

As a result, Japan said in the document that it must reinforce its defense capabilities. Japan is increasing defense spending over the next five years to $313 billion to protect against threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

Latest Headlines

Suspect in Abe assassination charged with murder
World News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in Abe assassination charged with murder
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Japanese prosecutors on Friday formally indicted Tetsuya Yamagami for the July 8 shooting death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
South Korean investigators seek manslaughter charges over deadly Halloween crush
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korean investigators seek manslaughter charges over deadly Halloween crush
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean police investigators are seeking charges including involuntary manslaughter and negligence for 23 government officials over the Halloween crowd crush that left 159 dead in Seoul last October.
North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons, Seoul researchers warn
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea has 80-90 nuclear weapons, Seoul researchers warn
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea has 80 to 90 nuclear weapons and is targeting a stockpile of 300, according to a new analysis by a South Korean government-affiliated think tank.
Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack
World News // 16 hours ago
Brazil's President Lula says he suspects insiders assisted palace attack
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he suspects government employees who are loyalists of former president Jail Bolsonaro assisted in the attack on government buildings this week.
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny says he needs medical help
World News // 20 hours ago
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny says he needs medical help
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, says her husband needs medical attention. Navalny has been in custody since January, 2021.
Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious
World News // 21 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Europe's gas market is improving, but remains precarious
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Norway is expected to be a 'pillar' for a European economy working to find alternatives to Russian natural gas.
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
World News // 21 hours ago
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The top executive at the world's 12th-largest oil company in the United Arab Emirates has been chosen to lead critical global climate talks in Dubai later this year, prompting calls for him to quit his job.
Battle for Soledar continues; talks in Turkey fail to produce prisoner swap
World News // 22 hours ago
Battle for Soledar continues; talks in Turkey fail to produce prisoner swap
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Fighting continues in the eastern city of Soledar, according to Ukrainian and pro-Kremlin authorities. A meeting in Turkey between Ukrainian and Russian officials failed to produce a prisoner exchange.
IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes
World News // 23 hours ago
IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Paris-based agency finds low-carbon momentum building, but is fretting over diversity and equity in the global energy sector.
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
World News // 1 day ago
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Relentless protests in places like Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and China have turned the tide on authoritarian regimes over the past year and seriously exposed the limits of tyranny, according to Human Rights Watch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
U.S. Navy veteran released from Russian custody
Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought
Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought
University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement