Jan. 12, 2023 / 12:36 PM

Battle for Soledar continues; talks in Turkey fail to produce prisoner swap

By Patrick Hilsman
Fighting was ongoing Thursday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar, officials said. Satellite Image courtesy of Maxar Technologies/EPA-EFE
Fighting was ongoing Thursday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar, officials said. Satellite Image courtesy of Maxar Technologies/EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian and pro-Kremlin officials said that fighting in the eastern city of Soledar was still underway Thursday.

"Our guys continue to push the enemy in these places. In general, the operation has been going well, and already the western outskirts of Soledar are completely under our control," Russian-installed politician Andrei Bayevsky, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

The deputy defense minister of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, said Ukrainian forces are still holding out in Soledar, during a press conference on Thursday.

"Fighting is fierce in the Soledar direction. They are moving over their own corpses," Maliar said.

RELATED Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise

The general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine claimed that "over a hundred Russian occupiers were eliminated" in the Soledar area.

"This happened thanks to the coordinated work of soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, gunners and rocket launchers," it said in a tweet Thursday.

A meeting in Turkey between Russian human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, and Ukrainian human rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, failed to produce the prisoner exchange that Ukraine had been hoping for. Moskalkova later said that lists of prisoners were shared in hopes of a future exchange.

"No actions related to the reciprocal release of individuals who sustained wounds or to prisoner swaps are possible without official decisions by special state government bodies, the Defense Ministry and, of course, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Moskalkova told reporters.

"A meeting was held with Russia's human rights commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova within the framework of previously reached agreements. We discussed a wide range of humanitarian problems with cases related to the provision of human rights assistance to citizens of the two counties. We also exchanged specific proposals," Lubinets wrote on Facebook.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confronted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Denis Manturov during a televised meeting over the lack of Russian aircraft sales.

RELATED EU sanctions eight Russians linked to Alexei Navalny poisoning

Putin asked Manturov when plans for 700 aircraft including planes, helicopters and boats would be sorted, noting that orders had not been placed.

"What are you fooling around for? When will the contracts be signed?" Putin said.

Russian forces advance to Soledar, two Britons missing in Ukraine

United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
World News // 6 minutes ago
United Arab Emirates oil executive chosen to lead upcoming COP28 climate summit
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The top executive at the world's 12th-largest oil company in the United Arab Emirates has been chosen to lead critical global climate talks in Dubai later this year, prompting calls for him to quit his job.
IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes
World News // 2 hours ago
IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Paris-based agency finds low-carbon momentum building, but is fretting over diversity and equity in the global energy sector.
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
World News // 3 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Relentless protests in places like Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and China have turned the tide on authoritarian regimes over the past year and seriously exposed the limits of tyranny, according to Human Rights Watch.
U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- In a stand against far-right extremist attempts to undermine democracy, more than 70 U.S. and Brazilian politicians are condemning efforts to overturn elections results in both countries.
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. and Japanese leaders announced a series of initiatives to strengthen their alliance and keep the Indo-Pacific "free and open" from threats after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and posturing by China and North Korea.
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
World News // 1 day ago
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The prime ministers of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement in London on Wednesday marking another sign of the Asian country strengthening its military ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
6 injured in Paris train station stabbing spree; suspect 'neutralized'
World News // 1 day ago
6 injured in Paris train station stabbing spree; suspect 'neutralized'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A suspect injured several people in an apparent attack at Paris' Gare du Nord train station early Wednesday, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
World News // 21 hours ago
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An investigation is underway after a package was seized at a London airport containing a "small" amount of uranium. Police say there is no public threat from the incidence.
Ambulance crews strike again in England, Wales
World News // 23 hours ago
Ambulance crews strike again in England, Wales
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ambulance crews, including drivers, paramedics, call handlers and technicians are striking Wednesday across parts of England and Wales, in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.
King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, dead at 82
World News // 1 day ago
King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, dead at 82
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Constantine II, the last king of Greece who was forced to give up his throne and leave the country after a short but tumultuous reign in the 1960s, died Tuesday at a hospital in Athens. He was 82 years old.
