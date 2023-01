1/3

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, says her husband needs medical attention.

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, says her husband needs medical attention. "In a letter dated January 2, he[Navalny] writes me that he is ill. That is, he has a temperature for more than a week that is, for over a week he is not allowed to lie down during the day, despite the high temperature. They don't treat and purposely deteriorate the conditions of maintenance," she wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. Advertisement

"I am not being hospitalized even though I requested this," Navalny said during a court hearing on Wednesday, according to his legal team.

Navalny survived an assassination attempt with a Novichok nerve agent in August, 2020. News investigations identified members of Russian Federal Security Service as the would-be assassins.

In January, 2021, Navalny returned to Russia and was immediately arrested for alleged parole violations and sentenced to two and a half years in a labor colony. Navalny's arrest was widely criticized and Amnesty International listed him as a prisoner of conscious.

In March, 2022, Navalny was given an additional 9-year sentence after being found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court. Amnesty International denounced the trial as sham.

Navalny has used court appearances as an opportunity to criticize the Russian invasion of Ukraine.