Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM

IEA: Clean, diverse and equitable should be the global energy themes

IEA says there's "certainly more to come" for low-carbon energy.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
If all targeted investments in low-carbon and renewable energy evolve toward development, then the world will be well on its way to net-zero targets, the International Energy Agency said. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
If all targeted investments in low-carbon and renewable energy evolve toward development, then the world will be well on its way to net-zero targets, the International Energy Agency said. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A more diverse energy mix is necessary globally to meet current supply-side needs, though it's clear that low-carbon alternatives are bringing the global economy closer to its net-zero ambitions, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

The IEA estimated that the global market for manufacturing of clean-energy components could be worth as much as $650 billion by the end of the decade. That's three times as much as current levels and if all of the investment proposals for low-carbon energy progress to development, the global economy would be two-thirds of the way to net-zero emissions.

Advertisement

Fatih Birol, the head of the Paris-based energy agency, said there's been a steady call for reconfiguring the global energy sector to accommodate more renewables and low-carbon alternatives. The issue now is a "central pillar" of the economic strategies of global policymakers.

"The current momentum is moving us closer to meeting our international energy and climate goals - and there is almost certainly more to come," he said.

RELATED Norway to expand offshore carbon capture and storage footprint

The latest data from the U.S. economy, the world's largest, show the share of natural gas in electric power generation will be around 38% this year, 1% lower than last year, coal-fired power declines 2% to 18% and renewables increase from 21% in 2022 to 24% this year.

Advertisement

For Birol, however, that shows that progress is lopsided and the global economy needs to do more to find alternatives and more variety to avoid an over-dependent relationship, such as the pre-war energy ties between Russian and the European Union.

"I'm pleased to see many economies around the world competing today to be leaders in the new energy economy and drive an expansion of clean technology manufacturing in the race to net zero," he said. "It's important, though, that this competition is fair -- and that there is a healthy degree of international collaboration, since no country is an energy island and energy transitions will be more costly and slow if countries do not work together."

RELATED Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility

Supporting equity in the global energy sector was one of the themes from the COP27 environment summit in Egypt last year. Many of the leaders of the world's largest economies voiced support last year for assisting developing nations that have been significantly and disproportionately affected by climate change.

In Mexico, meanwhile, North American leaders gathered to say the region could be a clean energy leader.

"We should be the clean energy powerhouse of the world," President Joe Biden said. "And that's not hyperbole."

Advertisement

Read More

World Economic Forum report calls climate most pressing concern facing humanity

Latest Headlines

Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
World News // 2 hours ago
Human Rights Watch: Protests show totalitarian regimes losing grip on power
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Relentless protests in places like Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and China have turned the tide on authoritarian regimes over the past year and seriously exposed the limits of tyranny, according to Human Rights Watch.
U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- In a stand against far-right extremist attempts to undermine democracy, more than 70 U.S. and Brazilian politicians are condemning efforts to overturn elections results in both countries.
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. and Japanese leaders announced a series of initiatives to strengthen their alliance and keep the Indo-Pacific "free and open" from threats after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and posturing by China and North Korea.
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
World News // 1 day ago
Britain, Japan sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The prime ministers of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement in London on Wednesday marking another sign of the Asian country strengthening its military ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
6 injured in Paris train station stabbing spree; suspect 'neutralized'
World News // 1 day ago
6 injured in Paris train station stabbing spree; suspect 'neutralized'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A suspect injured several people in an apparent attack at Paris' Gare du Nord train station early Wednesday, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
World News // 19 hours ago
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An investigation is underway after a package was seized at a London airport containing a "small" amount of uranium. Police say there is no public threat from the incidence.
Ambulance crews strike again in England, Wales
World News // 21 hours ago
Ambulance crews strike again in England, Wales
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ambulance crews, including drivers, paramedics, call handlers and technicians are striking Wednesday across parts of England and Wales, in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.
King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, dead at 82
World News // 23 hours ago
King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, dead at 82
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Constantine II, the last king of Greece who was forced to give up his throne and leave the country after a short but tumultuous reign in the 1960s, died Tuesday at a hospital in Athens. He was 82 years old.
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
World News // 23 hours ago
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The head of the Wagner mercenary group claims his forces are in full control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar. Russian and Ukrainian officials claim the fighting is still ongoing.
Norway to expand offshore carbon capture and storage footprint
World News // 1 day ago
Norway to expand offshore carbon capture and storage footprint
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Six companies have expressed interest in becoming commercial players in offshore storage of carbon dioxide.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement