Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar, Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claims his forces are in full control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar. File Photo by EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claims his forces are in full control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar. File Photo by EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Russian officials and their allies said Wednesday they have made advances into the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his forces had "taken control of all the territory of Soledar," boasting that his forces were solely responsible for the Russian advance.

Advertisement

"I want to emphasize that no units other than the Wagner fighters took part in the assault on Soledar," he said.

Russian officials refuted Prigozhin's claims, saying that fighting is ongoing in the town. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "there is a positive trend," in Soledar, but stopped short of saying Russian forces were in control of the town.

RELATED Russian forces advance to Soledar, two Britons missing in Ukraine

Peskov also denied rumors that military-age men will be barred from leaving Russia, "this is a common information hoax and sabotage," he said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense contradicted Prigozhin's claim that only Wagner fighters were involved in the battle for Soledar.

"Russian Aerospace Forces strike at enemy strongholds," the ministry said in a Telegram post about the battle for the town.

RELATED Russia declares two-day cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas

Ukrainian officials deny that Russia has seized the entirety of Soledar, and Ukrainian soldiers posted videos they claim show fighting ongoing inside the town on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Having suffered losses, the enemy once again replaced its units, increased the number of Wagner's troops, trying to break through the defense of our troops and completely take over the town, but is unsuccessful," Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said in a Telegram post Wednesday.

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, claimed that the Biden administration's decision to train Ukrainian forces on the American-manufactured Patriot surface-to-air missile system amounts to "de facto" involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

RELATED Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops in frontline city of Bakhmut

"The real goal of the administration is to inflict on Russia as much damage on the battlefield as possible, using Ukrainians as proxies," Antonov said in a statement Tuesday.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that his government will provide additional support for Ukraine "including the provision of tanks."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had the citizenship of four Ukrainian political figures stripped on Tuesday, including Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Kremlin politician who was sanctioned by the U.S. in January for allegedly trying to set up a collaborationist government to support Russia's invasion.

In September, Medvedchuk and 55 Russian prisoners of war, were exchanged for 215 Ukrainians in Russian captivity.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, dead at 82
World News // 9 minutes ago
King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, dead at 82
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Constantine II, the last king of Greece who was forced to give up his throne and leave the country after a short but tumultuous reign in the 1960s, died Tuesday at a hospital in Athens. He was 82 years old.
Norway to expand offshore carbon capture and storage footprint
World News // 1 hour ago
Norway to expand offshore carbon capture and storage footprint
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Six companies have expressed interest in becoming commercial players in offshore storage of carbon dioxide.
World Economic Forum report calls climate most pressing concern facing humanity
World News // 3 hours ago
World Economic Forum report calls climate most pressing concern facing humanity
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Failure to contain the climate crisis is the greatest threat to life on Earth, with environmental concerns likely to become the most pressing issue facing humanity in the next decade, the World Economic Forum warns.
Britain, Japan to sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain, Japan to sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The prime ministers of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement in London on Wednesday marking another sign of the Asian country strengthening its military ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan protests China visa suspension as COVID-19 retaliation grows
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan protests China visa suspension as COVID-19 retaliation grows
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Tokyo lodged a diplomatic protest with China over its suspension of travel visas for Japanese citizens, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday, calling the move "regrettable" and asking that it be overturned.
Several injured in Paris train station attack; suspect 'neutralized'
World News // 9 hours ago
Several injured in Paris train station attack; suspect 'neutralized'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A suspect injured several people in an apparent attack at Paris' Gare du Nord train station early Wednesday, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
As summit ends, U.S., Mexico and Canada agree to form joint economic committee
World News // 15 hours ago
As summit ends, U.S., Mexico and Canada agree to form joint economic committee
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he, President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to form a new joint committee focused on the regional economy.
U.S. Navy seizes more than 2,000 assault rifles smuggled from Iran
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. Navy seizes more than 2,000 assault rifles smuggled from Iran
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy says it seized 2,116 assault rifles, smuggled aboard a fishing boat in the Gulf of Oman. It is the third time the Navy has confiscated lethal aid on the route between Iran and Yemen in the past two months.
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
World News // 17 hours ago
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Cardinal George Pell, whose convictions for sexually abusing a child were overturned, died Tuesday of health complications following routine hip surgery. He was 81.
Ukrainian troops to receive Patriot missile training in Oklahoma
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukrainian troops to receive Patriot missile training in Oklahoma
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- One hundred Ukrainian troops will take leave from the battlefield to be trained in using the Patriot missile system in Oklahoma starting next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume
FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement