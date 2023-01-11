Trending
Jan. 11, 2023 / 3:34 PM

UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport

By Joe Fisher
An investigation is under way into a package that was seized at Heathrow Airport in London containing a “small” amount of uranium. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An investigation is underway into a package that was seized at a London airport containing a "small" amount of uranium.

The package was identified by Border Force officers during routine scanning at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29, and investigators wonder why the package was concealed. It was sent from Pakistan to be delivered to an Iranian-owned business in the United Kingdom.

Metropolitan Police said there is no threat to the public and the amount of uranium was "very small."

Uranium is a nuclear material that, when enriched, can be used to make a nuclear bomb. It was found in bars encased in a package containing scrap metal. Investigators are working to determine if the uranium was intentionally concealed in the shipment or if it is a result of poor handling.

United Kingdom counter-terrorism police are investigating the incident to determine if the uranium shipment was meant for constructing a dirty bomb at its destined site. No arrests have been made.

"It's very clear that the comprehensive surveillance network that we have in place in this country, run by the security services, the police and others, has actually worked and picked up potentially a very dangerous containment that could provide a threat," said Col. Hamish de Bretton-Gordon in an interview with BBC Radio.

""If it is for nefarious reasons, for bad reasons, to create mayhem by Iranians or some sort of Russian proxy, then that is an area of concern."

The colonel said there is no reason for public concern at this point.

Commander Richard Smith of the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the investigation has not linked the uranium to any direct threat, The Guardian reports.

"As the public would expect, however, we will continue to follow up on all available lines of inquiry to ensure this is definitely the case," Smith said.

In November, Iran reported that it is increasing its production of enriched uranium, defying agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Multiple nuclear plants have reached an enrichment level of 60% purity which is inching the nation closer toward developing a nuclear bomb. Uranium must be 90% pure to be viable for a nuclear bomb.

Latest Headlines

Ambulance crews strike again in England, Wales
World News // 1 hour ago
Ambulance crews strike again in England, Wales
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ambulance crews, including drivers, paramedics, call handlers and technicians are striking Wednesday across parts of England and Wales, in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.
King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, dead at 82
World News // 3 hours ago
King Constantine II, the last king of Greece, dead at 82
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Constantine II, the last king of Greece who was forced to give up his throne and leave the country after a short but tumultuous reign in the 1960s, died Tuesday at a hospital in Athens. He was 82 years old.
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
World News // 3 hours ago
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The head of the Wagner mercenary group claims his forces are in full control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar. Russian and Ukrainian officials claim the fighting is still ongoing.
Norway to expand offshore carbon capture and storage footprint
World News // 4 hours ago
Norway to expand offshore carbon capture and storage footprint
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Six companies have expressed interest in becoming commercial players in offshore storage of carbon dioxide.
World Economic Forum report calls climate most pressing concern facing humanity
World News // 6 hours ago
World Economic Forum report calls climate most pressing concern facing humanity
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Failure to contain the climate crisis is the greatest threat to life on Earth, with environmental concerns likely to become the most pressing issue facing humanity in the next decade, the World Economic Forum warns.
Britain, Japan to sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain, Japan to sign pact allowing deployment of troops between nations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The prime ministers of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement in London on Wednesday marking another sign of the Asian country strengthening its military ties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan protests China visa suspension as COVID-19 retaliation grows
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan protests China visa suspension as COVID-19 retaliation grows
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Tokyo lodged a diplomatic protest with China over its suspension of travel visas for Japanese citizens, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday, calling the move "regrettable" and asking that it be overturned.
Several injured in Paris train station attack; suspect 'neutralized'
World News // 12 hours ago
Several injured in Paris train station attack; suspect 'neutralized'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A suspect injured several people in an apparent attack at Paris' Gare du Nord train station early Wednesday, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
As summit ends, U.S., Mexico and Canada agree to form joint economic committee
World News // 18 hours ago
As summit ends, U.S., Mexico and Canada agree to form joint economic committee
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he, President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to form a new joint committee focused on the regional economy.
U.S. Navy seizes more than 2,000 assault rifles smuggled from Iran
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. Navy seizes more than 2,000 assault rifles smuggled from Iran
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy says it seized 2,116 assault rifles, smuggled aboard a fishing boat in the Gulf of Oman. It is the third time the Navy has confiscated lethal aid on the route between Iran and Yemen in the past two months.
