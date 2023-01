Police in Paris early Wednesday 'neutralized' a suspect accused of injuring several people at the Gare du Nord railway station. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A suspect injured several people in an apparent attack at the Gare du Nord railway station early Wednesday, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. Darmanin tweeted that police "quickly neutralized" the suspect. Advertisement

"Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response," he said.

France's state-owned railway company SNCF said in a statement at 7:52 a.m. CET that police opened fire on a "threatening person who injured customers at Gare du Nord."

"The person was brought under control, the emergency services intervened and the person evacuated," it said.

A security perimeter has been erected around the station, which SNCF said continues normal operations.

This is a developing story.