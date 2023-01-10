Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 4:22 AM

Britain summons Iran's top diplomat to condemn recent executions

By Darryl Coote
Britain's foreign ministry on Monday summoned Iran's top diplomat to lodge a complaint over its recent execution of protesters. Photo by EPA-EFE
Britain's foreign ministry on Monday summoned Iran's top diplomat to lodge a complaint over its recent execution of protesters. Photo by EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's foreign secretary has summoned Iran's most senior diplomat to lodge complaints over the Middle Eastern country's recent execution of protesters demonstrating against the regime.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement that he summoned Iran's charge d'affaires Mehdi Hosseini Matin on Monday "to condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent executions we witnessed over the weekend."

Advertisement

Stephen Hickey, Britain's director of Middle East and North Africa at the foreign ministry, held the meeting with Matin during which he underscored London's opposition to the death penalty.

"The Iranian regime must end its campaign of brutal repression and start listening to the concerns of its people," Cleverly said.

RELATED German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack

Iran has been rocked by mass anti-regime protests since the middle of September as people took to the streets in anger following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. She was detained on accusations of violating the country's strict hijab laws.

Tehran has met the protests with a bloody crackdown, resulting in deaths of at least 481 people, including 64 minors, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights organization.

The authorities have also arrested numerous protesters, at least four of whom have been executed, including Mohammad Mahdi Karami, 22, and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, 39, on Saturday.

Advertisement

The executions have been met with wide-ranging international condemnation.

"We deplore the execution of two more protesters, #MohammadMehdiKarami & #MohammadHosseini, following unfair trials based on forced confessions," the United Nations Human Rights office said. "It's shocking that Iran continues to execute protesters despite international outcry. We urge Iran to halt all executions."

At least 109 detained protesters are at risk of execution, death penalty charges or sentences, Iran Human Rights said, explaining the actual number is believed to be much higher.

RELATED Biden administration hits Iranian drone execs with sanctions

U.S. State Department press secretary Ned Price told reporters during a press conference Monday that the Biden administration is "appalled" by the executions of Karami and Hosseini.

"These two individuals were put to death following what can only be called sham trials -- sham trials that were rushed, that lacked any fair trial guarantees," he said. "We condemn these executions in the strongest terms."

He further expressed concern that the Iranian authorities may execute other Iranians through sham trails.

"Rather than listen to the young people, to the women, to the girls of Iran, the regime is trying to silence them, and in some cases the regime is even killing them," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Iran executes two men in connection with nationwide protests

Latest Headlines

China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation for COVID-19 entry restrictions
World News // 1 hour ago
China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation for COVID-19 entry restrictions
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- China has stopped issuing short-term entry visas to South Korean nationals, it announced on Tuesday, as retaliation for Seoul's heightened testing requirements for Chinese travelers in the wake of a COVID-19 surge.
Strong earthquake hits Indonesia, damages a dozen buildings
World News // 5 hours ago
Strong earthquake hits Indonesia, damages a dozen buildings
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A strong, deep-sea earthquake struck Indonesia early Tuesday, damaging more than a dozen buildings and causing residents to spill out into the streets in panic, officials said.
Canada orders 88 F-35 fighter jets for Future Fighter project
World News // 11 hours ago
Canada orders 88 F-35 fighter jets for Future Fighter project
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Royal Canadian Air Force announced the addition of 88 F-35 stealth fighters for its defenses Monday.
Vatican reopens cold case investigation into missing teen Emanuela Orlandi
World News // 13 hours ago
Vatican reopens cold case investigation into missing teen Emanuela Orlandi
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Investigators in Vatican City, the city-state that houses the Holy See of the Catholic Church, have reopened a cold case investigation into missing teen Emanuela Orlandi nearly 40 years after her disappearance.
Hyundai Mobis partners with Qualcomm for autonomous driving
World News // 14 hours ago
Hyundai Mobis partners with Qualcomm for autonomous driving
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis, a Hyundai Motor affiliate, and U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm have agreed to partner in developing an autonomous driving system.
Norway: We're here to support European energy security
World News // 16 hours ago
Norway: We're here to support European energy security
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Norway is expecting a banner year for oil and gas production given the expectations for a surge in investments.
British union leaders prepare for strikes after unproductive meetings with government
World News // 16 hours ago
British union leaders prepare for strikes after unproductive meetings with government
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with union leaders to avert a nationwide strike by public sector workers, but so far the talks have fallen short, with negotiators describing the effort as "a missed opportunity."
Britain moves to ban plastic cutlery, plates
World News // 16 hours ago
Britain moves to ban plastic cutlery, plates
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Britain is adding plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene trays to the list of plastics being banned in the country to protect the planet, the government's environmental watchdog Therese Coffey said Monday.
1,200 arrested as Brazil's government calls Sunday's riots 'terrorist acts'
World News // 18 hours ago
1,200 arrested as Brazil's government calls Sunday's riots 'terrorist acts'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Brazilian government continued to dismantle camps of rioters supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro that stormed government office buildings and the presidential palace on Sunday.
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
World News // 18 hours ago
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The loss could be troubling given the Swiss economy is outperforming its peers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Biden declares emergency in California amid storms
Biden declares emergency in California amid storms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement