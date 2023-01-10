Trending
Jan. 10, 2023 / 9:22 PM

As summit ends, U.S., Mexico and Canada agree to form joint economic committee

By Joe Fisher
US President Joe Biden, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau pose during the North American Leaders Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Tuesday. Photo by Jose Mendez/EPA-EFE
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he, U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to strengthen their economic, trade and commercial relations with the creation of a new joint committee.

Obrador said the committee will focus on planning trade in North America to increase self-sufficiency and development for their countries. Each nation will appoint four members for the creation of the committee, he said during a press conference at the close of the North American Leaders' Summit on Tuesday.

The Mexican president was flanked by Biden and Trudeau during the event, following two days of meetings to discuss regional and global issues. The trio charted out plans to work together on economic issues, security and climate change.

"We are all dedicated to driving economic growth that supports the middle class and those working hard to join it," Trudeau said.

RELATED Joe Biden 'surprised' about classified documents, cooperating

"We made progress on a lot of different things today."

Trudeau remarked that the three leaders shared goals to create a more diverse and inclusive society, empowering women and girls, including indigenous women and girls.

Obrador thanked Biden for not building "even 1 meter of wall," stating that he is the first president in some time who has not done so. He requested for Biden to address Congress in an attempt to improve the migration process.

RELATED Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau share clean energy goals in Mexico meeting

Biden said the countries are also working together to address the "scourge" of human smuggling.

"In just the last six months, our joint patrols in Mexico have resulted in the arrest of 7,000 smugglers," Biden said.

"Today, all three of us discussed how we can deepen and strengthen our shared efforts to cut off the flow of illegal fentanyl including tackling the precursor chemicals used in synthetic drugs."

RELATED Biden meets Obrador in Mexico amid strained relations over drugs, migration

Biden and Trudeau addressed clean energy goals set for 2030, including the United States' commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% below 2005 levels.

Following the presser, a motorcade brought Biden to the Mexico City International Airport, where he departed aboard Air Force One at about 7 p.m., to return to Washington.

The 11th annual North American Leaders' Summit will be hosted by Canada. Biden agreed to visit Canada in March during his meeting with Trudeau.

