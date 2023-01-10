Iran sentences Belgian national to 40 years for spying, helping U.S.

1/2

An Iranian court has sentenced Belgian national and former director for the Norwegian Refugee Council Olivier Vandecasteele to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for spying against Iran, money laundering and assisting the United States. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

Vandecasteele has been incarcerated for nearly a year after being arrested on charges of spying last February. The 40-year-old was originally found guilty and sentenced in December to 28 years in prison.

Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Hadja Lahbib said Belgium condemns Vandecasteele's detention. The Belgian government plans to summon the Iranian ambassador.

"Belgium continues to condemn this arbitrary detention and is doing everything possible to put an end to it and improve the conditions of his detention," Lahbib said in a statement on Twitter.

Vandecasteele was found guilty on four counts. For spying against Iran, he is sentenced to 12.5 years. He received another 12.5 years for cooperating with the United States. He will serve 12.5 years for laundering more than $500,000 and must forfeit all assets acquired through the act. He was also charged with smuggling $500,000 into Iran and sentenced to 2.5 years and 74 lashes.

The Belgian national denied the allegations against him and will have the opportunity to appeal. He has lived in Iran since 2015, working as an aid for Norwegian refugees and a director for Relief International, a non-government humanitarian organization.

Belgium's parliament voted in favor of exchanging a prisoner, Iranian national Assadollah Assadi, for Vandecasteele in July. Assadi was convicted of plotting a bombing of Iranian exiles in Paris. On Dec. 8, the Belgian Constitutional Court in Brussels rejected the swap, days before Vandecasteele was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

