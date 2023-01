1/5

Indian Air Force GP Capt. Rohit Kapil speaks during the arrival ceremony for Indian air force at Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki-Prefecture, Japan on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- India announced that it will be holding joint defense exercises with Japan this month, as both nations seek to demonstrate to China their defense abilities. Exercise Veer Guardian 2023 will take place Jan. 16-26 at Japan's Hyakuri Air Base and Iruma Air Base. ABP Live reported that Japan aims to signal to China that "Japan can provide air support to India from the Pacific while India can help Japan with its air strength from the side of the Indian Ocean." Advertisement

The aircraft that will participate in the exercise are four Su-30MKIs and two C-17s from India, and four F-2s and four F-15 fighter jets from Japan.

The exercises will involve various aerial combat drills between the two air forces.

"Experts from both sides will also hold discussions to share their expertise on varied operational aspects. Exercise 'Veer Guardian' will fortify the long-standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defense cooperation between the two air forces," the Indian Air Force said, according to Indian Express. "This exercise will thus be another step in the deepening strategic ties and closer defense cooperation between the two countries."

This is not the first time that the two countries have hosted joint military exercises. In September, the Indian and Japanese navies participated in maritime exercises.

Japan also hosted India, the United States and Australia in the multilateral exercise Malabar in November.