Advertisement
World News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 4:13 AM

China holds large-scale military drills near Taiwan

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
China conducted combat drills near Taiwan on Sunday and Monday, both militaries reported, with Beijing sending dozens warplanes and naval vessels near the self-governing island in its latest show of force. File Photo by Taiwan Ministry of National Defense/EPA-EFE
China conducted combat drills near Taiwan on Sunday and Monday, both militaries reported, with Beijing sending dozens warplanes and naval vessels near the self-governing island in its latest show of force. File Photo by Taiwan Ministry of National Defense/EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- China conducted combat exercises near Taiwan, both militaries announced, sending dozens of aircraft and naval vessels near the self-governing island in what Beijing said was a response to "provocation and collusion by external forces."

A spokesman for the Eastern Theater of China's People's Liberation Army said late Sunday that the military held "joint combat readiness patrols and actual combat exercises ... focusing on land strikes and sea assaults."

Advertisement

The drills "resolutely counter[ed] the collusion and provocation of external forces and 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," the spokesman, Senior Col. Shi Yi, said.

Beijing considers the democratic island of 23 million a wayward province and has vowed to seize control of it by force if necessary. Taiwan has never been a part of the mainland People's Republic of China, which was founded in 1949, and rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

RELATED Taiwan extends mandatory military service

Taiwan's defense ministry reported Monday that dozens of Chinese aircraft entered its air defense identification zone, with some crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, over a 24-hour period starting Sunday morning.

The ministry reported that it had tracked 57 Chinese aircraft and four ships, with 28 planes and drones either crossing the median or entering the southern part of the island's ADIZ, including six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes and two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters.

Advertisement

Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval ships and land-based missiles to monitor the Chinese incursions, which the defense ministry called "irrational and provocative actions" that have "seriously undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region."

RELATED China flies 71 planes near Taiwan, largest incursion since Pelosi trip

China's drills come as a delegation of German lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Monday, led by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the parliamentary defense committee.

Beijing has sought to isolate Taipei diplomatically and has responded furiously to official visits from foreign governments. When then-U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei in August, China responded with its largest-ever war games around the island.

China has ratcheted up its pressure campaign in recent years, using what Taiwan's military calls "gray zone" warfare meant to strain the island's defense capabilities and wear down its morale.

In late December, China sent more than 70 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan after condemning the United States over a defense authorization bill that boosts military assistance for Taipei.

Latest Headlines

China lifts quarantine requirements for inbound travelers amid COVID-19 surge
World News // 14 hours ago
China lifts quarantine requirements for inbound travelers amid COVID-19 surge
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Mainland China has ended its almost three years of self-imposed isolation though COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging at astronomical yet inprecise levels, a stark contrast to its previous "zero tolerance."
UNICEF: Months after floods devastated Pakistan, millions of children remain at risk
World News // 4 hours ago
UNICEF: Months after floods devastated Pakistan, millions of children remain at risk
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- U.N. officials on Monday warned that millions of children in Pakistan remain at risk of death and disease from flooding that devastated the south Asian nation months earlier.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, presidential palace to protest Lula election
World News // 12 hours ago
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, presidential palace to protest Lula election
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace on Sunday to protest the election of Lula da Silva.
U.S. State Department begins spelling Turkey as Türkiye
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. State Department begins spelling Turkey as Türkiye
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has begun spelling Turkey as Türkiye upon the request of Turkish officials.
Japan's Gound SDF participates in parashooting drill
World News // 15 hours ago
Japan's Gound SDF participates in parashooting drill
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Japan's First Airborne Brigade opened the public up to a parachute drill in the Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo on Sunday as the country continues to shed its post-World War pacifism.
German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack
World News // 16 hours ago
German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, German officials said Sunday.
40 killed in two-bus crash in Senegal
World News // 18 hours ago
40 killed in two-bus crash in Senegal
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Two buses collided with each other in the West Africa Senegal city of Gniby, killing 40 people and injuring an unspecified number of others on Sunday.
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
World News // 19 hours ago
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday, trigguring a tsunami warning in nearby waters.
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during Putin's cease-fire
World News // 19 hours ago
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during Putin's cease-fire
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Despite announcing cease-fire during the Orthodox Christmas season, Russia fired missiles into Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka overnight Saturday into Sunday and the violence continued, officials said.
France's Louvre Museum to limit daily visitors to create more enjoyable experience
World News // 1 day ago
France's Louvre Museum to limit daily visitors to create more enjoyable experience
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Louvre Museum in France has announced that it will limit the number of daily visitors to the famed institution in order to create a more enjoyable experience.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brink's truck robbed of $300K during bank money drop in Brooklyn
Brink's truck robbed of $300K during bank money drop in Brooklyn
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during Putin's cease-fire
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during Putin's cease-fire
Nearly 9,000 nurses set to go on strike in NYC on Monday
Nearly 9,000 nurses set to go on strike in NYC on Monday
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement