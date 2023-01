Senegal officials said 40 people died on Sunday when two buses collided in the early morning hours. Google Maps

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Two buses collided with each other in the West Africa Senegal city of Gniby, killing 40 people and injuring an unspecified number of others on Sunday. No details had been made public so far about what caused the bus crash in Gniby, which sits in the Kaffrine region in central Senegal. Advertisement

The accident happened on No. 1 National Road before dawn. Colonel Cheikh Fall, who leads Senegal's National Fire Brigade, initially put the death toll at 38 with 87 injured.

Senegal President Macky Sall said he has called for a three-day national mourning because of the accident, which will begin on Monday.

"An inter-ministerial council will be held on the same date to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport," Sall said in a translated Twitter post.