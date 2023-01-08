Advertisement
World News
Jan. 8, 2023 / 12:34 PM

Japan's Gound SDF participates in parashooting drill

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Soldiers of U.S., Britain and Australian Army are seen come down in a parachute during the New year drill by the Japan's GSDF 1st Airborne Brigade at Narashino Training Area in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Soldiers of U.S., Britain and Australian Army are seen come down in a parachute during the New year drill by the Japan's GSDF 1st Airborne Brigade at Narashino Training Area in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Japan's First Airborne Brigade opened the public up to a parachute drill in the Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo on Sunday as the country continues to shed its post-World War pacifism.

The drill was aimed at preparing for an attack on one of Japan's numerous remote islands. In past years, it had been based on the scenario of taking such an island back after an enemy had invaded it.

Advertisement

Japanese paratroopers were dropped from transport planes and were supported by helicopters after landing. Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said British and Australian troops helped in the drill for the first time along with 70 U.S. military members.

Japan said the participation was part of Tokyo's efforts to strengthen cooperation among its military partners.

RELATED North Korea imported more than $12M of goods from China, data show

On Thursday, Japan will begin defense drills with the Indian Air Force, which will last through Jan. 26.

The drills come less than a month after Japan, under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, enshrined military changes in three key security documents giving it counterstrike capability that some of the islands questioned if it was constitutional.

The changes would allow the Japanese military to hit enemy bases and command-and-control nodes with longer-range standoff missiles.

Advertisement

"The international community is facing changes defining an era," said a statement last month that led Japan's new National Security Strategy. "We are reminded once again that globalization and interdependence alone cannot serve as a guarantor for peace and development across the globe.

"The free, open, and stable international order, which expanded worldwide in the post-Cold War era, is now at stake with serious challenges amidst historical changes in power balances and intensifying geopolitical competitions."

RELATED Comfort women activists tell Japan to 'take responsibility'

Read More

Daewoo Group founder Kim Woo-choong dies at 82

Latest Headlines

German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack
World News // 1 hour ago
German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, German officials said Sunday.
40 killed in two-bus crash in Senegal
World News // 3 hours ago
40 killed in two-bus crash in Senegal
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Two buses collided with each other in the West Africa Senegal city of Gniby, killing 40 people and injuring an unspecified number of others on Sunday.
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
World News // 3 hours ago
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday, trigguring a tsunami warning in nearby waters.
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during Putin's cease-fire
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia continues Ukrainian attack during Putin's cease-fire
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Despite announcing cease-fire during the Orthodox Christmas season, Russia fired missiles into Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka overnight Saturday into Sunday and the violence continued, officials said.
France's Louvre Museum to limit daily visitors to create more enjoyable experience
World News // 16 hours ago
France's Louvre Museum to limit daily visitors to create more enjoyable experience
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Louvre Museum in France has announced that it will limit the number of daily visitors to the famed institution in order to create a more enjoyable experience.
Six journalists in South Sudan detained over footage of president wetting himself
World News // 18 hours ago
Six journalists in South Sudan detained over footage of president wetting himself
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Security forces in South Sudan have reportedly detained six journalists who released footage of the president apparently urinating on himself.
China removes social media accounts that criticize government's Covid-19 policy
World News // 19 hours ago
China removes social media accounts that criticize government's Covid-19 policy
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- China has removed more than 1,000 social media accounts that have criticized the government's Covid policies, even as the country has scrapped its zero-Covid policy.
Germany warns against unnecessary travel to China amid COVID surge
World News // 21 hours ago
Germany warns against unnecessary travel to China amid COVID surge
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Germany on Saturday added China to a new category of COVID-19 risk areas, becoming the latest country to advise against travel to the country.
Japanese flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat
World News // 21 hours ago
Japanese flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Japanese domestic flight was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday after a bomb threat, although no device was located, police and airport officials said.
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
World News // 22 hours ago
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian drag racer died in a crash Saturday near Brisbane as horrified fans watched the accident unfold.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Judge refuses to quash $250M N.Y. fraud lawsuit against Trump
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
'Real Housewives' star Jennifer Shah sentenced to 72 months for fraud scheme
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement