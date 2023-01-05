Trending
World News
Jan. 5, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Putin declares temporary cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas

By Patrick Hilsman
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a temporary ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas between Jan. 6 an 7. Photo by EPA-EFE/Mikhael Klimentyev/Kremlin/Pool Mandatory Credit
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- As shelling killed three people in Ukraine's Kherson region Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will halt fighting in Ukraine temporarily for the Orthodox Christmas.

Putin said he made the decision for a cease-fire after a request from the Moscow patriarch of the Orthodox Church, who is known as Kirill.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with an appeal to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from noon on 6 January to midnight on 7 January, so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and the day of the Nativity of Christ," Kirill said in a post on the church's official website.

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 January 6, 2023 until 24:00 January 7, 2023, a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine," Putin responded in a statement.

Also Thursday, Belarus said their military will continue grouping with Russian forces stationed in that country.

"As part of ensuring the military security of the Union State, the build-up of the regional grouping of troops(forces) of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continues," the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Belarus has faced international criticism in response to its support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The assault on Kyiv in the early weeks of the war was launched from Belarus.

RELATED U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that the United States is considering sending Bradly Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. The armored fighting vehicles are a staple of U.S. Army deployments and are considered reliable weapons despite their four decades of service. The United States is currently preparing the next generation of fighting vehicles to replace the Bradley.

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment seen by CNN determined that an Iranian-supplied drone that was shot down last fall contained parts from more than a dozen American and western companies.

Iran has long boasted of capturing U.S. drones and it has been reported that at least some Iranian drone technology is reverse-engineered from captured American technology.

RELATED Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties

In other developments in the conflict, video has emerged showing Kremlin-linked Russian businessmen and Wagner Group head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, congratulating a group of prisoners who returned from fighting for the mercenary army in Ukraine.

"These are warriors. They're born warriors and now they've seen they are warriors," Prigozhin can be heard saying in the video.

The Wagner Group has been implicated in war crimes in Mali and Syria. Human Rights Watch accuses the Wagner Group, of being behind the March 2022 Moura massacre, in which the mercenary group, alongside allies from the Malian army, killed more than 300 civilians. In 2017, Wagner mercenaries filmed themselves beating a Syrian civilian to death and decapitating his body.

Last summer video emerged of Prigozhin recruiting fighters from inside a Russian prison.

U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group

