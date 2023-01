Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrives at a photocall for the film "Forushande (The Salesman)" during the Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested for statements supporting anti-government protests, has been released from prison, her family announced Wednesday, saying bail was posted. Alidoosti was arrested at her home Dec. 17 after posting an image of herself without a headscarf on Instagram and making statements in support of protests that have gripped Iran since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in September. Advertisement

Amini died after being arrested for violating Iran's strict dress code, which requires women to cover their hair in public.

After Alidoosti's arrest, about 600 international film stars spoke out on her behalf.

Alidootsi's mother announced her release in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Her lawyer, Zahra Minooei, tweeted, "Today, my client Ms Taraneh Alidoosti will be released from Evin prison after posting bail."

Alidoosti stared in the 2016 film

The Salesman,

which won the Oscar for best foreign-language film.

The Iranian government has barred a number of high-profile Iranians from traveling outside the country due to statements in support of protests. Last month, a flight carrying the wife and daughter of Iranian soccer star Ali Daei was diverted from its flightpath to Dubai and forced to land on an Iranian-controlled island. Iranian media reported that Daei's wife had contacts with people involved in the protests.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports that at least 506 protesters have been killed since September.

