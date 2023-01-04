Energy crisis hitting French cuisine

Russia was a major global supplier of everything from oil to natural gas and grains, but Western sanctions are limiting what's available. Benchmark wheat prices in London, meanwhile, are about 17% more than before the outbreak of war in late February 2022.
The finance minister said that, from 2023, a "help desk" is available to help bakers, butchers and restaurants get as much as a 20% discount on their bills.
Baguettes in particular are an important part of French culture, with a tradition dating back at least 100 years. Six billion baguettes are sold each year in France and bread has often been subsidized by the government.
In November, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization added the "artisanal know-how and culture of" French baguettes to its "intangible cultural heritage" list.
The process of making baguettes is subject to stringent regulations in France where a 1993 law stipulates that all baguettes must be made on premises and contain only four ingredients, flour, water, salt and yeast.