Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2023 / 12:41 PM

Dubai stops collecting 30% alcohol tax

By Patrick Hilsman
Dubai has done away with a 30% tax on alcohol sales as part of a push to increase the Emirate's status as an international trade hub and tourist destination. File Photo by S-F/Shutterstock
Dubai has done away with a 30% tax on alcohol sales as part of a push to increase the Emirate's status as an international trade hub and tourist destination. File Photo by S-F/Shutterstock

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Dubai has done away with a 30% alcohol tax during 2023 in an effort to bring more tourism.

The municipality in the United Arab Emirates will stop collecting the tax throughout 2023, CNBC, CNN and the New York Times reported.

Advertisement

"You can now: save 30% municipality tax on alcoholic beverages. We have reflected this across all our pricing," Dubai-based alcoholic beverage company Maritime and Mercantile International wrote on Facebook.

Personal liquor licenses, which are required to purchase alcohol in Dubai, no longer require a $73 fee and can now be obtained for free.

Dubai, one of five emirates in the United Arab Emirates, is the only emirate that requires licenses for personal liquor purchases. In Sharjah, alcohol is banned outright.

The United Arab Emirates is engaged in a diplomatic push to increase its status as an international hub for investment and travel. In 2020, the nation normalized relations with Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed on Monday that he is planning an official state trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Read More

U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package Gulf States threaten to sue Netflix over violation of 'Islamic values' U.S. sanctions UAE-based companies, China for allegedly shipping Iranian oil

Latest Headlines

Zelensky: Russia preparing 'prolonged' drone attack on Ukraine
World News // 55 minutes ago
Zelensky: Russia preparing 'prolonged' drone attack on Ukraine
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces are preparing a sustained campaign using Iranian-made Shahed drones aiming to exhaust the Ukrainian people and its energy grid.
Germany takes first cargo of LNG
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany takes first cargo of LNG
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Gas sourced from U.S. shale basins arrived Tuesday for Germany in the form of liquefied natural gas.
Japan offers Tokyo families 1M yen to leave the city
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan offers Tokyo families 1M yen to leave the city
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Japan is offering families who live in Tokyo 1 million yen ($7,500) per child to move out of the capital and into other towns and villages.
Nationwide British rail strike strangles public transportation for 5 days
World News // 1 hour ago
Nationwide British rail strike strangles public transportation for 5 days
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A nationwide rail strike began Tuesday that will shut down much of Britain's public transportation network for five days while sending urban commuters scrambling for other options.
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
World News // 3 hours ago
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Tensions rise in Middle East as Israeli security chief visits Jerusalem holy site
World News // 4 hours ago
Tensions rise in Middle East as Israeli security chief visits Jerusalem holy site
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Israel's newly installed minister of national security sparked anger among Palestinians after his visit to a hotly contested holy site in Jerusalem.
Two Britons among four dead in Australia helicopter collision
World News // 9 hours ago
Two Britons among four dead in Australia helicopter collision
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia confirmed Tuesday that two Britons were among the four people killed a day prior in a midair helicopter collision on Queensland's Gold Coast.
IMF director warns third of world will be in recession in 2023
World News // 15 hours ago
IMF director warns third of world will be in recession in 2023
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The world's economic outlook is grim for the year ahead, at least according to Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund.
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
World News // 21 hours ago
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Prince Harry says in an upcoming TV interview there "has been absolutely no willingness to reconcile" on the part of his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William.
Euro Parliament leader: 2 members could lose immunity in scandal probe
World News // 21 hours ago
Euro Parliament leader: 2 members could lose immunity in scandal probe
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The president of the European Parliament said Monday she has begun a process to strip two members of their legal immunity as part of a widening corruption investigation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on Monday Night Football
Pro rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Pro rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement