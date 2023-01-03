Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023

The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023. Photo by Rititaneves/Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023. International Living's Annual Global Retirement Index lists the 10 countries that are the best retirement destinations for the year, but they are not for retirees alone. As remote work becomes more common and people seek a simpler way of life, the countries on the list may be appealing to younger generations as well. Advertisement

In 2022, Portugal was ranked as the sixth-safest country in the world in Vision of Humanity's Global Peace Index. Its healthcare is 12th in the world for affordability and quality, ranked by the World Health Organization.

The infrastructure of the country is similar to that of the United States and many areas are equipped with fiber-optic internet service, making remote work possible.

Foreign transplants are common in Portugal, making up about 5% of the population.

International Living's Terry Coles said one can cover all of their living expenses for between $2,000 and $3,000 per month, or less if they choose a rural area.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Costa Rica rounded out the top five on the list. Costa Rica is touted as an easy move for people living in North America. The Central American country has a lower cost of living, affordable healthcare and homes built in a similar style to many American homes.

About 10% of Costa Rica's population are expatriates. The country boasts dozens of microclimates and one of the most stable governments in the world, earning it the nickname "Switzerland of Central America."

Spain, Greece, France, Italy and Colombia complete the top 10 list, each with their own perks. For Spain, it is year-round sunshine, while Greece is among the most affordable countries on the list.

About 3 to 4% of the world's population moves to a different country every year. Europe and Asia host more than 60% of migrants, greatly outpacing North America and the rest of the world.