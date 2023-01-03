Trending
Jan. 3, 2023 / 5:10 PM

Canada sets immigration record as country works to fill labor shortages

By Sheri Walsh
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada have reached their immigration goal for 2022, welcoming a record 431,645 new permanent residents to help ease labor shortages. File photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0839a50466852bc03f63035c682fc007/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Canada reached an immigration milestone last year with more new permanent residents in its history as the country works to fill labor shortages.

Canada's government announced Tuesday it had reached its target of 431,645 new permanent residents for 2022 in "one of the fastest recoveries from the pandemic."

"Today marks an important milestone for Canada, setting a new record for newcomers welcomed in a single year. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of our country and its people," Sean Fraser, minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, said in a statement.

The number of immigrants to Canada surpassed 2021's record of 401,000 new permanent residents, which surpassed the previous record set in 1913.

RELATED China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and IRCC credited the swift processing of 5.2 million applications for permanent residence, temporary residence and citizenship, which were double the number of applicants processed in 2021.

The government also credited its swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for the latest surge in immigration. In September, Canada removed all COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers coming into the country.

Canada's government has been working to ease labor market shortages, as immigration accounts for close to 100% of the country's labor force growth, according to the immigration agency.

Immigrants currently account for 36% of all physicians, 33% business owners with paid staff and 41% of engineers in Canada.

The country's Fall Economic Statement shows Canada has committed an additional $50 million to the immigration agency through 2023 to speed up the processing of backlogged applications in order to fill critical jobs faster.

The country also is looking ahead as its labor force continues to age. Fifty years ago, the worker-to-retiree ration was 7 to 1. That is expected to shift to 2 to 1 by 2035, according to IRCC which plans to target 465,000 immigrants in 2024 and half a million in 2025, calling immigration "a key part of the solution."

"Newcomers play an essential role in filling labor shortages, bringing new perspectives and talents to our communities and enriching our society as a whole," Fraser said.

"I am excited to see what the future holds and look forward to another historic year in 2023 as we continue to welcome newcomers."

