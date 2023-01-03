Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2023 / 2:55 AM

Two Britons among four dead in Australia helicopter collision

By Darryl Coote
Authorities on Tuesday said two Britons were among the four people who died a day prior in a midair helicopter collision. Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE
Authorities on Tuesday said two Britons were among the four people who died a day prior in a midair helicopter collision. Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia confirmed Tuesday that two Britons were among the four people killed a day prior in a midair helicopter collision on Queensland's Gold Coast.

Police said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. Monday when two helicopters with a combined 13 people on board collided midair near Sea World Resort, resulting in one of the aircraft to crash land upside down on a sandbar.

Advertisement

All occupants of the helicopters were transported to local hospitals, with authorities stating that the seven occupants of the crashed helicopter either died or were seriously injured, while the six people in the other aircraft sustained relatively minor injuries.

Queensland Police on Tuesday identified the deceased in a statement as the pilot and three passengers of the crashed helicopter.

RELATED 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Utah plane crash

The pilot was identified as a 40-year-old man from Helensvale and the three passengers were identified as a 57-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man from Britain and a 36-year-old woman from New South Wales.

A 10-year-old boy from Glenmore Park also sustained critical injuries in the crash and remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, police said.

A 33-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy, both from Victoria, were also transported to hospital with serious injuries, it said.

Advertisement

From the other helicopter that managed to land following the collision, only one occupant was uninjured while the remaining five suffered "minor physical injuries," Queensland Police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police have said they believe the collision occurred as one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

"We're still determining the exact sequence of events but from the footage that we've seen and from the damage that we can witness on there, it does appear that the main rotor blade of the helicopter taking off has collided with the front cockpit of the descending helicopter on the left-hand side," Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said during a Tuesday press conference.

RELATED Pilot of plane that crashed into frozen Maryland creek saved by kayakers

"That, in itself, has led to the main rotor in the gearbox separating from that helicopter, which has meant that tragically it has then had no lift and has fallen heavily to the ground."

Mitchell added that while it's tragic that four people died in the crash the death toll would have been higher if the helicopter had not landed on the sandbar.

Sea World Helicopters, which operated the two aircraft, said in a statement that it was "devastated by the tragic accident."

Advertisement

"Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to all those involved over this very sad time," the company said, adding that it has closed operations until further notice.

"Please bear with us during this very difficult time as we process your refund," it said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the nation was "shocked" by news of the crash.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, including responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving," he tweeted.

Read More

4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico

Latest Headlines

IMF director warns third of world will be in recession in 2023
World News // 5 hours ago
IMF director warns third of world will be in recession in 2023
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The world's economic outlook is grim for the year ahead, at least according to Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund.
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
World News // 11 hours ago
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Prince Harry says in an upcoming TV interview there "has been absolutely no willingness to reconcile" on the part of his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William.
Euro Parliament leader: 2 members could lose immunity in scandal probe
World News // 12 hours ago
Euro Parliament leader: 2 members could lose immunity in scandal probe
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The president of the European Parliament said Monday she has begun a process to strip two members of their legal immunity as part of a widening corruption investigation.
French doctors extend strike for another week as hospitals struggle
World News // 13 hours ago
French doctors extend strike for another week as hospitals struggle
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- French doctors on Monday extended their ongoing strike for another week, demanding increased fees and better working conditions as hospitals struggled to keep up with soaring demand.
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities claimed on Monday that around 400 Russian soldiers were killed in a New Year's Eve missile strike on a town in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Dontesk.
2 Palestinian men killed by Israeli troops in West Bank raid
World News // 14 hours ago
2 Palestinian men killed by Israeli troops in West Bank raid
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces shot and killed two Palestinian men early Monday morning during a raid into the occupied West Bank near the city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said.
Death toll rises to 51 in Philippines after Christmas weekend flooding
World News // 16 hours ago
Death toll rises to 51 in Philippines after Christmas weekend flooding
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll from extensive flooding during the Christmas holiday weekend in the Philippines has risen to 51, the government reported Monday. 
Thousands pay respects as body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lay in state
World News // 17 hours ago
Thousands pay respects as body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lay in state
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has been placed on an altar to lay in state for three days at St. Peter's Basilica, where thousands of people began paying their final respects to the former pontiff.
Syria: 2 soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus airport
World News // 18 hours ago
Syria: 2 soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus airport
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two Syrian soldiers were killed and two other people were injured early Monday during an Israeli airstrike targeting the international airport in Damascus, official media reported. 
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
World News // 23 hours ago
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mexico said two dozen inmates have escaped a prison in the northern city of Juarez during a riot at the facility, which was sparked by a suspected coordinated attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on Monday Night Football
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
Missouri set to execute openly transgender inmate, 1st in U.S. history
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
Pennsylvania police chief killed in shootout, another officer wounded
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement