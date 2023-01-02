2 Palestinian men killed in West Bank raid by Israeli troops

Two Palestinian men were killed Monday during an Israeli military raid in West Bank near Jenin, Palestinian officials say. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces shot and killed two Palestinian men early Monday morning during a raid into the occupied West Bank near the city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said. Mohammad Hoshiyeh and Fouad Abed were killed during a large-scale operation to demolish a pair of homes in the area that began Sunday, according to the official WAFA news agency and local sources. Advertisement

Their deaths mark the first Palestinian fatalities at the hands of Israeli soldiers so far in 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health listed Hoshiyeh's age as 22, while Abed was 25. Both men were killed in the village of Kufr Dan, northwest of Jenin.

Houshiyeh was shot in the chest while Abed was wounded in the stomach and thigh. Three other people were wounded in the incident, with one in critical condition following the exchange, the Palestinians said.

The Israel Defense Forces said the raid was in response to the September death of a senior Israeli military officer, Maj. Bar Falah, who was killed during a firefight in the Palestinian-occupied territory. Two Palestinian men were also killed in that incident.

Falah, 30, was the commander of an elite Israeli military reconnaissance unit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him a "hero in life and death" at the time of his death.

"The houses were demolished after appeals to the Supreme Court against the procedure were rejected," the IDF told Israeli broadcaster i24News. "During the activity, violent disturbances developed that included throwing stones, Molotov cocktails, burning tires, throwing explosives and massive shooting at fighters. The fighters responded with measures to disperse demonstrations and fired at a number of armed men who fired at them."

Netanyahu was sworn into office for a third time Thursday. The Likud leader's right-wing coalition government submitted a plan to the country's parliament last week that promotes annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority has criticized the new government, asserting Israel is attempting to gain control of territory seen by Palestinians as a key part of an eventual independent state.