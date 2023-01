The Damascus International Airport was closely briefly on Monday following what Syrian officials said was an Israeli airstrike that killed two soldiers and injured two others. File Photo by Youssef Badawi/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two Syrian soldiers were killed and two other people were injured early Monday during an Israeli airstrike targeting the international airport in Damascus, official media reported. Syria's SANA news agency, citing a military source, reported that Israeli warplanes "carried out at 2 a.m. an aggression from the direction of Lake Tiberias targeting Damascus Int'l Airport and its vicinity." Advertisement

The strike "left two military personnel martyred and two others wounded, causing material damages and put the airport out of service," the government-run agency said.

Syria's transport ministry issued a statement several hours later indicating the airport had resumed normal operations while repairs were continuing.

The government told airlines they could resume their flight schedules through the Damascus airport as usual as of 9 a.m.

Monday's strike is the second Israeli attack on the Damascus airport since June and is similar to another incident in September when airstrikes targeted the Aleppo airport, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel accuses Iran of using the airports to traffic weapons destined for the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and for the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.