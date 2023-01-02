Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'

1/2

In a preview for an upcoming TV interview, Prince Harry says there "has been absolutely no willingness to reconcile” on the part of his brother or father. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Prince Harry says in an upcoming TV interview there "has been absolutely no willingness to reconcile" on the part of his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William. The interview with Anderson Cooper is set to air Jan. 8 on CBS' 60 Minutes and the preview was released Monday. Advertisement

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry tells Cooper in the released interview snippet.

"You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto," he adds.

Harry's memoir Spare is slated to be released two days following the upcoming interview. The segment will mark the royal family member's first public comments in the United States on the autobiography's subject matter.

"I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," he says in the preview.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced in early January 2020 that they would step back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the upcoming interview.

"But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," Harry tells Cooper.

"So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

RELATED Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family

The interviews are coming in the wake of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released last month, in which the couple recount a tense meeting in 2020 with Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles and William, his only sibling.

During one episode, Harry says William screamed and shouted at him over his exit from the royal family.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: a look back

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6, 2022. The queen asked Truss to form a new administration. Truss accepted and was appointed prime minister and first lord of the treasury. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family/Twitter