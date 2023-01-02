Advertisement
Jan. 2, 2023 / 3:34 PM

Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'

By Simon Druker
1/2
In a preview for an upcoming TV interview, Prince Harry says there "has been absolutely no willingness to reconcile” on the part of his brother or father. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Prince Harry says in an upcoming TV interview there "has been absolutely no willingness to reconcile" on the part of his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William.

The interview with Anderson Cooper is set to air Jan. 8 on CBS' 60 Minutes and the preview was released Monday.

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry tells Cooper in the released interview snippet.

"You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto," he adds.

RELATED Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries

Harry's memoir Spare is slated to be released two days following the upcoming interview. The segment will mark the royal family member's first public comments in the United States on the autobiography's subject matter.

"I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," he says in the preview.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced in early January 2020 that they would step back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the upcoming interview.

"But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," Harry tells Cooper.

"So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

RELATED Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family

The interviews are coming in the wake of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released last month, in which the couple recount a tense meeting in 2020 with Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles and William, his only sibling.

During one episode, Harry says William screamed and shouted at him over his exit from the royal family.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: a look back

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6, 2022. The queen asked Truss to form a new administration. Truss accepted and was appointed prime minister and first lord of the treasury. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family/Twitter

Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims

Euro Parliament leader: 2 members could lose immunity in scandal probe
World News // 1 hour ago
Euro Parliament leader: 2 members could lose immunity in scandal probe
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The president of the European Parliament said Monday she has begun a process to strip two members of their legal immunity as part of a widening corruption investigation.
French doctors extend strike for another week as hospitals struggle
World News // 2 hours ago
French doctors extend strike for another week as hospitals struggle
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- French doctors on Monday extended their ongoing strike for another week, demanding increased fees and better working conditions as hospitals struggled to keep up with soaring demand.
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine claims hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in missile strike
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities claimed on Monday that around 400 Russian soldiers were killed in a New Year's Eve missile strike on a town in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Dontesk.
2 Palestinian men killed by Israeli troops in West Bank raid
World News // 3 hours ago
2 Palestinian men killed by Israeli troops in West Bank raid
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces shot and killed two Palestinian men early Monday morning during a raid into the occupied West Bank near the city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said.
Death toll rises to 51 in Philippines after Christmas weekend flooding
World News // 6 hours ago
Death toll rises to 51 in Philippines after Christmas weekend flooding
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll from extensive flooding during the Christmas holiday weekend in the Philippines has risen to 51, the government reported Monday. 
Thousands pay respects as body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lay in state
World News // 6 hours ago
Thousands pay respects as body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lay in state
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has been placed on an altar to lay in state for three days at St. Peter's Basilica, where thousands of people began paying their final respects to the former pontiff.
Syria: 2 soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus airport
World News // 7 hours ago
Syria: 2 soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus airport
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two Syrian soldiers were killed and two other people were injured early Monday during an Israeli airstrike targeting the international airport in Damascus, official media reported. 
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
World News // 12 hours ago
Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mexico said two dozen inmates have escaped a prison in the northern city of Juarez during a riot at the facility, which was sparked by a suspected coordinated attack.
4 killed, several injured in midair helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast
World News // 14 hours ago
4 killed, several injured in midair helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and several others were injured after two helicopters collided mid-air Monday along Australia's Gold Coast, authorities said.
China marks 3-year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases with estimated 9,000 deaths per day
World News // 1 day ago
China marks 3-year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases with estimated 9,000 deaths per day
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is surging to astronomical levels in Mainland China, an estimated 9,000 deaths a day and more than 250 million cases in a month, three years after the nation reported cases of pneumonia of unknown cause
