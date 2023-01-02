Advertisement
Jan. 2, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Dozens escape Mexican prison during attack; 10 security guards killed

By Darryl Coote
Members of the Mexican Army and municipal police guard the area outside a prison, in Juarez, Mexico, where an attack took place on Monday. Photo by Luis Torres/EPA-EFE
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mexico said two dozen inmates have escaped a prison in the northern city of Juarez during a New Year's Day riot at the facility, which was sparked by a suspected coordinated attack.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Chihuahua said in a statement that the riot began at about 7 a.m. Sunday when gunmen aboard armored vehicles arrived at the penitentiary and opened fire on security officers.

A total of 14 people, including 10 security and prison guards, were killed in the attack, along with four inmates, the office said.

Twenty-four inmates were able to escape the facility and "used what happened to carry out actions against antagonistic groups," the office said.

Another 13 inmates were injured, including 10 who've been identified by the authorities.

Prior to the shootout at the facility, armed attacks were reported against police on Manuel Gomez Morin Avenue, resulting in a chase that lead to the capture of four men in a Ford Expedition vehicle.

An attack also occurred on Panamericana Avenue that security forces were able to thwart, authorities said, while reporting the deaths of two suspects abroad a Hummer.

The attorney general's office said several security agencies including the Mexican army and the National Guard have been deployed to maintain order and control of the situation.

Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos said via Twitter on Sunday that during the attack she deployed land and air resources to protect civilians on the streets with the army and the State Investigation Agency intervening in the prison where they "successfully managed to regain control."

"What happened is very unfortunate, and now more than ever we must reinforce the commitment to work together to send a forceful message to the generators of violence: there is the rule of law, and no one can violate that law and get away with it," she said.

"I send my solidarity to the families of the elements that unfortunately lost their lives. We are all hurt by these acts of cowardice; but above all, I send my commitment to work to do justice to the heroism of our fallen elements in the live of duty."

The attack comes after 11 people were killed, including a 4-year-old boy, in the streets of Juarez following a similar riot that erupted at the facility between two drug cartels in August.

