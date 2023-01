Freedom City Mall is located in Uganda's Kampala capital. Photo by Freedom City Mall

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- At least nine people died, including several juveniles, in Uganda's Kampala when a crowd rushing to see a New Year fireworks display got stuck in a shopping center corridor. Fatalities inclued a 10 year-old boy, officials said. The East African country was celebrating the New Year without restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Advertisement

People were celebrating the New Year at the Freedom City Mall, which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport.

The stampede allegedly happened after a master of ceremonies at the event inside the shopping center told people to go outside to see the fires, Uganda's police force posted on Twitter.

"The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles.

