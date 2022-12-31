Advertisement
World News
Dec. 31, 2022 / 8:20 AM

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who resigned papacy in 2013, dies at 95

By Don Jacobson
1/4
Pope Benedict XVI speaks during his final general audience before his retirement in St. Peter Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27, 2013. Benedict died Saturday. File Photo by Stefano Spanziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1751c09118e7cf0fdaa320764ef6a8ba/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pope Benedict XVI speaks during his final general audience before his retirement in St. Peter Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27, 2013. Benedict died Saturday. File Photo by Stefano Spanziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who reigned from 2005 until his unexpected resignation in 2013, died Saturday at his residence following several days of declining health, the Vatican announced. He was 95.

The Holy See Press Office said the Pope Emeritus, born Joseph Ratzinger, died at 9:34 a.m. at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City, which he had chosen as his residence after resigning from the ministry nine years ago.

Advertisement

His body will lay in state in Saint Peter's Basilica starting Monday. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters Pope Francis will preside over Benedict's funeral Thursday morning in St. Peter's Square.

Benedict's death came four days after Francis shared news of the German prelate's worsening condition at the end of the last General Audience of the year. Italian news agency ANSA said Benedict's condition worsened in the days before Christmas and that he had begun to suffer from respiratory problems.

Advertisement

He received the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick in the monastery on Wednesday, Bruni said.

The former Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger was born at Marktl am Inn, Germany, on April 16, 1927, the son of a police commissioner.

By the age of 17 served briefly in a Nazi antiaircraft unit as a member of the Hitler Youth. Despite the the pope's wartime record, Jewish groups and historians agreed the experience was very common for young men of his generation and had little if any significance and suggested no sympathy for the Nazis.

RELATED Vatican: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains very sick but is 'lucid and alert'

He began studying for the priesthood in 1946 at the Higher School of Philosophy and Theology of Freising and at the University of Munich. He received his priestly ordination in 1951 and a year later he began teaching at the Higher School of Freising.

He went on to teach at Bonn, from 1959 to 1963; at Münster from 1963 to 1966; and at Tübingen from 1966 to 1969, when he honed his reputation as an important Catholic theologian.

In 1977, Pope Paul VI named Benedict Archbishop of Munich and Freising and only months later made him a Cardinal with the priestly title of "Santa Maria Consolatrice al Tiburtino."

Advertisement

In 1982 he resigned the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising to concentrate on his role as a Vatican prefect. During this time, he led the project to produce the new Catechism of the Catholic Church. It was officially promulgated by John Paul II in 1992 on the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council.

In 2002, John Paul approved his election as Dean of the College Cardinals.

Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger was elected as the 265th Pope on April 19, 2005, following John Paul II's death. He was the oldest person to be elected Pope since 1730, and had been a Cardinal for a longer period of time than any Pope since 1724.

On Feb. 11, 2013, Benedict announced his decision to resign from the papacy at age 85.

"After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry," he said.

Read More

Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday Pope Francis urges prayer for 'very sick' Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Latest Headlines

Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
World News // 11 hours ago
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was ordered to be held in pre-trial detention for 30 days after his arrest in Romania on allegations of organized crime, rape and human trafficking.
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The United States is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support.
U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. forces and their allies killed 686 ISIS suspects and detained 374 in Iraq and Syria this year, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
World News // 17 hours ago
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Indian Ministry of Health has barred Marion Biotech from producing drugs after 18 children died in Uzbekistan after consuming a cough syrup manufactured by the company.
Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
World News // 19 hours ago
Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI felt well enough on Friday to celebrate Mass in his room as his condition remained stable, the Vatican said.
Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit as Belarus accused Ukraine of trying to "provoke" a conflict after claiming a Ukrainian S-300 missile was shot down in its skies.
Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX
World News // 21 hours ago
Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said it has taken possession of $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency from the collapsed exchange FTX for "safekeeping" until it receives guidance from its courts.
Korean conglomerates continue to break glass ceiling
World News // 21 hours ago
Korean conglomerates continue to break glass ceiling
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea is notorious for its glass ceiling, ranked worst among the OECD countries, but the country's top conglomerates are on a path to changing things.
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
World News // 1 day ago
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A military-controlled court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison in a new round of charges against her that could now leave her behind bars for more than three decades.
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
World News // 1 day ago
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate, the controversial online influencer and former professional kickboxer known for his misogynistic views, has been arrested in Romania on allegations of human trafficking involving at least six women.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement